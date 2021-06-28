Mock Draft Monday - June 28

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC
Mobley can both defend and create his own shots. He passes the ball well, a big point of emphasis all last season for Cleveland, and he’s able to handle the ball comfortably. The USC product can block shots, protect the rim or be a switch defender on the perimeter. Mobley has shown the ability to space the floor and his agility allows him to get around other bigs. His 7-foot-5 wingspan, paired with his instincts, makes him a pest for opposing players.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
The Cavaliers have a tendency to take the best player available, regardless of fit on the roster. Green is the player I get more often than any when asking who the third-best player is in the class behind Mobley and Cunningham. Pairing him in the backcourt with Darius Garland would be absolutely spectacular, as the duo’s combination of creativity would absolutely pose enormous problems for any other team.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC
The Cavs are fairly well stocked in the backcourt and will surely be happy to add the most talented big man in the draft to anchor their defense and give them intriguing offensive versatility to build around long term. Mobley's mobility, perimeter skill and defensive versatility give him All-Star potential, and his selfless style of play will make him easy to integrate into many different lineup configurations -- including those with young big man Jarrett Allen -- as his lanky frame fills out.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
The Cleveland Cavaliers will have some roster juggling to do after drafting Jalen Suggs, considering they already have a pair of ball-handlers in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. But Cleveland can't afford to pass on Suggs' superior passing, defense and intangibles.
Aside from his burst with the ball, playmaking and pull-up/floater game, he brings energy and competitiveness that could help strengthen the Cavaliers' identity.