Mock Draft Monday - November 9

Danny Cunningham, Complex Isaac Okoro, University of Auburn Date Published: November 2

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Isaac Okoro, University of Auburn Maybe this is an unpopular take, but the Cavaliers not winning the lottery and landing the fifth pick in this draft is a pretty strong place for them to be. This is a team that has a very glaring need on the wing, which may only have been satisfied by one player taken prior to their draft slot (Avdija). This is a roster loaded with three young, talented guards, and a clogged frontcourt with Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr., and possibly a Tristan Thompson return, too. Adding a wing that can help improve a historically bad defense should be the goal here, and that’s exactly what Isaac Okoro could do right away. He’ll walk into Cleveland and instantly become their best wing defender, or at worst a very close second behind Dante Exum. On the offensive end his jump shot needs to be improved for him to reach his full potential as a threat. But right now, he’s athletic enough to get into the lane as a cutter and finish while he’s at the rim.

Matt Babcock, BasketballNews.com Obi Toppin, University of Dayton Date Published: November 3

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - Onyeka Okongwu, USC No. 4, Chicago Bulls - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton After not receiving an invite to the NBA Draft Combine following his freshman season, Obi Toppin returned to Dayton for his sophomore year and he put on a show from start to finish, subsequently being named the National College Player of the Year. At 6'9", Toppin is a high-flyer who throws down jaw-dropping dunks reminiscent of former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire. He's also a capable outside shooter, as he shot a stellar 39% from three-point range. Already 22 years old, Toppin is probably the most NBA-ready player in the draft and could be considered an early favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report Obi Toppin, University of Dayton Date Published: November 4

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton If there is a long shot to crack the top three, it's Obi Toppin since teams sound confident in his scoring and offensive fit. For a Cleveland Cavaliers team that doesn't know what it has given Darius Garland's shaky rookie season, the one year remaining on Andre Drummond's contract ($28.8 million player option) and Kevin Love's uncertain future at 32 years old, the front office needs to prioritize talent over fit. Toppin's defensive concerns may lead to hesitation for a team that finished last in defensive efficiency. But even a good defender at No. 5 wouldn't move the needle much for the Cavaliers, and their roster could look completely different one season from now. The Cavaliers figure to feel too confident in Toppin's ability to deliver easy baskets, space the floor with his three-ball and pass. There are also scouts who seem hopeful he can become capable enough defensively in terms of moving his feet and blocking shots.

Jonathan Giovny, ESPN Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv Date Published: August 20

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv Avdija is a power forward-sized wing with the skill set of a guard, giving him unique positional versatility. He played more than 60 games this season, far beyond what teams have seen from most of his fellow prospects. His stellar international résumé indicates he could impact winning almost immediately. Avdija would fill a major need for the Cavs at the small forward position, giving them much-needed shot creation, passing and defensive intensity on the wing.