Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Mock Draft Monday - November 9

Posted: Nov 09, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Danny Cunningham, Complex

Isaac Okoro, University of Auburn
Date Published: November 2

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Isaac Okoro, University of Auburn

Maybe this is an unpopular take, but the Cavaliers not winning the lottery and landing the fifth pick in this draft is a pretty strong place for them to be. This is a team that has a very glaring need on the wing, which may only have been satisfied by one player taken prior to their draft slot (Avdija). This is a roster loaded with three young, talented guards, and a clogged frontcourt with Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr., and possibly a Tristan Thompson return, too.

Adding a wing that can help improve a historically bad defense should be the goal here, and that’s exactly what Isaac Okoro could do right away. He’ll walk into Cleveland and instantly become their best wing defender, or at worst a very close second behind Dante Exum. On the offensive end his jump shot needs to be improved for him to reach his full potential as a threat. But right now, he’s athletic enough to get into the lane as a cutter and finish while he’s at the rim.

Matt Babcock, BasketballNews.com

Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
Date Published: November 3

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - Onyeka Okongwu, USC

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

After not receiving an invite to the NBA Draft Combine following his freshman season, Obi Toppin returned to Dayton for his sophomore year and he put on a show from start to finish, subsequently being named the National College Player of the Year. At 6'9", Toppin is a high-flyer who throws down jaw-dropping dunks reminiscent of former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire. He's also a capable outside shooter, as he shot a stellar 39% from three-point range. Already 22 years old, Toppin is probably the most NBA-ready player in the draft and could be considered an early favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
Date Published: November 4

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

If there is a long shot to crack the top three, it's Obi Toppin since teams sound confident in his scoring and offensive fit.

For a Cleveland Cavaliers team that doesn't know what it has given Darius Garland's shaky rookie season, the one year remaining on Andre Drummond's contract ($28.8 million player option) and Kevin Love's uncertain future at 32 years old, the front office needs to prioritize talent over fit.

Toppin's defensive concerns may lead to hesitation for a team that finished last in defensive efficiency. But even a good defender at No. 5 wouldn't move the needle much for the Cavaliers, and their roster could look completely different one season from now.

The Cavaliers figure to feel too confident in Toppin's ability to deliver easy baskets, space the floor with his three-ball and pass. There are also scouts who seem hopeful he can become capable enough defensively in terms of moving his feet and blocking shots.

Jonathan Giovny, ESPN

Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv
Date Published: August 20

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Avdija is a power forward-sized wing with the skill set of a guard, giving him unique positional versatility. He played more than 60 games this season, far beyond what teams have seen from most of his fellow prospects. His stellar international résumé indicates he could impact winning almost immediately. Avdija would fill a major need for the Cavs at the small forward position, giving them much-needed shot creation, passing and defensive intensity on the wing.

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation

Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
Date Published: November 5

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Killian Hayes, ratiopharm Ulm

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

As a redshirt sophomore at Dayton this past season, Toppin blossomed into the most dominant player in college basketball. Surrounded by shooting in head coach Anthony Grant’s pro-style offense, Toppin was an electric finisher at the rim while also stretching out the range on his own jump shot. No player in America provided high-volume scoring with incredible efficiency like Toppin. He finished the year in the 99th percentile of points per possession, and graded out as ‘excellent’ on a variety of play types.

The questions for Toppin come on the other side of the ball. He doesn’t have a position defensively: he’s unable to anchor the backline as a rim protecting center, and he can’t stick with smaller players at the four, either. It’s also worth pointing out that Toppin is one of the oldest players in this draft class. He’s only one day younger than Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who already has three years of NBA experience under his belt. Cleveland has a ton of holes on the roster, but the promise of Toppin’s offensive versatility is appealing for a franchise that could use a dynamic finisher. Even if Toppin ultimately gets played off the floor deep into the playoffs, the Cavs can take solace in the fact that they are far, far away from that being a tangible concern for them.

Tags
Cavaliers, 2020 Draft, Mock Draft Monday

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Mock Draft Monday - November 2

Mock Draft Monday - November 2

Mock Draft Monday - October 26

Mock Draft Monday - October 26

Mock Draft Monday - October 19

Mock Draft Monday - October 19

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter