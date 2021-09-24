2021-22 Preseason Profile: Evan Mobley

Big Man on Campus

Life has probably moved quickly for Evan Mobley since being taken with the No. 3 overall pick in July. But on the other end of this weekend, the rubber’s about to hit the road.

The Cavaliers highest draft pick of the post-LeBron Era, Mobley is the centerpiece of three seven-footers that weren’t on the roster on opening night last year. The Wine & Gold went big this offseason, and all eyes will be on the 20-year-old southern Californian when Camp tips off on Monday.

Mobley was a two-way star at center in a single season at USC, but he’ll be at the power forward spot in Cleveland, starting alongside Jarrett Allen in the middle. No matter what position he’s listed at, the lithe big man can do a little bit of everything – something he showed in a tantalizing four-game run in Vegas.

Mobley looked sharp at times and raw at others during his Summer League run. Mostly, he looked like a rookie who was unsure about when to assert himself. He netted double-figure scoring in his first two appearances – leading Cleveland with three blocks to go with 12 points against Houston and finishing with a game-high six assists against Orlando two nights later – averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 boards in three games overall.

Like most current high draft picks, the sample size isn’t huge. But Mobley proved all he needed to in his single season with the Trojans, and he comes into the Association as a “unicorn” – a true seven-footer (with a 7-4 wingspan) who can do it all on both ends.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff officially gets his hands on the Cavaliers new toy next week. And Mobley’s life will continue to accelerate – with the preseason tipping off 11 days after Camp opens and the regular season opening up in Memphis two weeks later. And he’s still got a rookie wall to look forward to.

But first things first. Let’s let the young man enjoy his last weekend before starting his first job out of college. He’s got a long career ahead.