Role with the Punches

Well-Traveld McKinnie Finds a Home with the Wine & Gold

During one of this week’s Playoff games from Orlando, former NBA head coach and current broadcaster Stan Van Gundy quoted another former NBA head coach and current broadcaster – the legendary Hubie Brown.

The saying went that for some guys in the NBA, “by the time they learn to say ‘hello,’ it’s time to say ‘goodbye.’”

What he meant was that certain players come into the league looking to be the team’s focal point on the offensive end. It’s an understandable misunderstanding. It’s a role they’d likely played – and were expected to play – for their entire lives before reaching the pro level.

But there’s only so much room for primary scoring options on each team in the Association. The “others” – as another former NBA great turned broadcaster, Shaquille O’Neal, would call them – should find and embrace their roles as quickly as possible.

There’s nothing wrong with being an NBA factotum. The pay is good, for starters. And the pay is better for guys who can parlay a good role into a prolonged career.

Cavaliers forward Alfonzo McKinnie had no illusions about being the offensive centerpiece when he made the team coming out of camp this past season. But he knew he could contribute on both ends. And in 40 appearances, he did exactly that.

The 2019-20 campaign was McKinnie’s third in the league, and he’s played with a different squad each year. But there’s something to be said for making the roster of the three teams responsible for each of the NBA’s last five Championships – Toronto, Golden State and the Cavaliers.

The Chicago native, who’ll turn 28 in less than a month, took a circuitous route to the NBA – from a lightly-recruited prep athlete to playing for a pair of different colleges, followed by two international stints and a G-League walk-on before reaching his ultimate goal.

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

After going undrafted in 2015 out of Wisconsin-Green Bay, McKinnie signed with the East Side Pirates in Luxembourg’s semi-professional league, averaging over 26.0 points in his first season overseas.

The offense came easy. Making the overseas adjustment … not so much.

"That first year was a grueling process for me – finding out about myself and finding out about me as a basketball player, because I had to develop both areas,” said McKinnie. “For me it was it was tough. I was a big family guy, I was always around people that I knew, who I was comfortable with. I went to college three hours away in Green Bay, but I was still with guys who I'd played with in high school ball. Now, I'm going all the way to Luxembourg, a country that I'd never even heard of.

"I was the only American on my team. It was it was a big culture shock for me.”

After his single season in Europe, an old friend suggested that he try something a little closer to the States. And within days of finishing up with the Pirates, McKinnie was back in North America.

McKinnie completed his campaign in Luxembourg on a Wednesday night and by that Friday, he was playing a back-to-back for Rayos de Hermosillo – reaching the Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico Finals that year.

"I just look back on that time and take certain lessons from it. It helped me grow, mentally. It helped me grow as a man.”

Back home after his sole season south of the border, McKinnie paid $175 for a tryout with his hometown Windy City Bulls – Chicago’s G-League affiliate. And that fall, he made the team – eventually being named to the G-League All-Star team and participating in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend.

"In my opinion, I finished the year as one the best players – and it got me some looks from NBA teams,” McKinnie recalled. “That whole summer was straight work, work, work every single day, going to all these different camps, flying all over. I didn't do pre-Draft workouts coming out of college, so I treated these like my pre-Drafts.”

In his final workout that summer, he impressed the Toronto Raptors – who inked him for their G-League squad, Raptors 905, before the 2017-18 season. He would eventually spend some time with the parent club (playing in 14 contests) but credits his time in the G-League and specifically Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse for his eventual leap to the pros.

"Me, coming in, transitioning from basically playing the 4, sometimes even the 5, in the G-League and then transforming into 3-and-D guy in the NBA, I give a lot of credit to coach Stackhouse, because he taught me a lot about how to guard the wing and defensive principles,” McKinnie said. “So spending time with him in the G-League was beneficial because when I did come up, I was guarding wing guys.

"And that’s been my primarily role in the NBA.”

That was McKinnie’s role with the Warriors in 2018-19. Early last season, McKinnie posted his first career double-double, notching 19 points and 10 boards against the team he grew up rooting for. Overall, he saw action in 72 contests for Golden State, including all 22 Playoff games.

And McKinnie reprised that role with Cleveland last season – providing solid defense and even some scoring punch when required.

In 40 appearances with the Cavs last season, he posted five double-digit scoring performances, including a season-high 15-point showing in a dramatic January win over the Pistons and a 12-point, 10-rebound effort – going 6-of-7 from the floor – in a tough loss to the Grizzlies.

McKinnie embraced his role with Cleveland and played it well enough to earn a multi-year deal with the Wine & Gold in early February – in many ways the culmination of an extended basketball journey to get here.

Circling back to the aforementioned Hubie Brown theory, McKinnie knew the right way to say ‘hello’ to the NBA. And in return, the Association has welcomed him home.