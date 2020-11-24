Middle Management



Wine & Gold Deal for Veteran Shot-Blocker, JaVale McGee

The Cavaliers might have a youth movement going with its talented backcourt – and added another young gun on the wing via the Draft – but they added some experience to the big man rotation on Monday, dealing for veteran shot-blocker and three-time NBA Champion, JaVale McGee.

In the deal, Cleveland sent Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell to the Lakers in exchange for McGee and a 2026 second round pick.

With Training Camp less than two weeks away, the Wine & Gold added some depth in the seven-footer who was originally drafted by the Wizards back in 2008. A veteran of 701 NBA contests, two of McGee’s three titles came against his current squad, winning with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, earning his third with LeBron and the Lakers this fall.

With his 15th swat this coming season, McGee (1,077 career blocks) will move into the NBA's active top 10 list.



Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Over his 12-year career, the well-traveled big man has logged time with the Wizards, Nuggets, Sixers, Mavericks, Dubs and Lakers – averaging 7.9ppg on 58 percent shooting and 1.5 blocks per over his career. In 58 Playoff games, McGee has shot 61 percent from the floor.

McGee brings some rim protection for a team that desperately needs it – as the Cavs were last in the league over the past two seasons. In all three seasons that McGee’s team won the Championship, they also led the league in blocked shots. He led the Lakers with 148 blocks last year and finished second to Anthony Davis this past year with 94 – still good for 9th in the league. Tristan Thompson led the Cavs last season with 50.

A Flint, MI native, McGee played his college ball in Nevada before bouncing around through the first half of his NBA career. He had his best scoring season as a pro in 2011-12 with the Wizards and Nuggets, averaging 11.3ppg, and had his best season on the boards the previous year in Washington, averaging 8.0rpg.

He also made an underrated appearance in the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest in Los Angeles – dunking two balls on two different baskets.

Completing the circle-of-life feel of this deal, the Cavaliers sent forwards McKinnie and Bell – who also played for the Warriors – to Tinseltown.

McKinnie made the team out of Camp last year and appeared in 40 games with Cleveland last year. Bell, who inked a free agent deal in June, split time with Memphis and Minnesota in 2019-20.