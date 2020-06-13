Forward Thinking

Kevin Love Discusses Cavs Abbreviated Season, Mental Health and Where the Squad Goes from Here

Kevin Love is one of the Cavaliers card-carrying leaders – a five-time All-Star, a World Champion – and right now even he’s not sure how to navigate the wide-open waters that await the Wine & Gold (and seven other squads) for the next few months.

Under a new head coach, Cleveland was trending upward when the season came to a screeching halt on March 11. And while 22 teams make preparations for an unprecedented postseason in the Orlando bubble, eight other teams including the Cavs face an extended stretch without true competitive hoops.

"I think with our team, we have to find a way to stay tight, stay together, have that summer or fall get together with potentially the other seven teams, and just find ways to better ourselves individually as well,” said Love. “That's the only way, especially during this time, that we're going to be able to get better.

“And I think, watching basketball, especially good basketball, which I think the Playoffs will be, is a way to kind of look and feel and see where you can get better. So, I'm hoping guys will really have no excuse now to sit there and watch playoff basketball, because there's just nothing like getting a taste of that.”

Like the rest of the team, Love was on nice roll when the season came to its abrupt end. In the final nine games before the COVID-19 crisis hit, the 12-year veteran was averaging 18.4 points and 10.8 boards per – with four 20-point showings and four double-doubles in the mix.

At this stage in his career, Love is still one of the league’s most consistently productive power forwards. And while he mentioned how the layoff will affect his game, he stressed how critical it’ll be to teammates at different stages of their careers.

"I look at it from really all sides, and a guy like Darius Garland, who only played four games in college, comes into the league and only gets a little bit (under) 60 games in, and doesn't really get to push through that real rookie wall and get to play against all the top point guards in the league, face some of the teams again and again and really figure it out.”

"And then there's guys kind of in the middle – you look at Larry (Nance Jr.) and even a guy like Tristan (Thompson). Larry was taking really big steps this year, continued to move his game out to the three-point line. Tristan was on a contract year, I thought playing really well, really established himself as a vocal leader and the leader out there on the floor. So, for me, I looked at all of that individually as well – and it's a tough pill to swallow. But you know from the league’s perspective and being safe and navigating this time, I totally understand that.”

The 5th overall pick of the Grizzlies back in 2008, the former UCLA standout played the first half of his career with the Timberwolves, who swung the Draft night deal that sent O.J. Mayo to Memphis. In those first six seasons in Minnesota, Love posted Hall of Fame-level numbers.

Kevin Love has been one of the NBA's leaders both on and off the floor over the past few seasons -- spearheading the league's mental health awareness initiatives. David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

His numbers took a dip when he joined Cleveland’s new Big Three – along with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving – but after not reaching the postseason once with the T-wolves, made four straight trips to the NBA Finals after arriving in a monster deal that sent consecutive No. 1 overall picks (Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett) to Minnesota.

Love’s battled the injury bug since his arrival, but his production when healthy has been undeniable.

In 349 regular season games with the Wine and Gold, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.0 boards with 180 double-doubles. In 63 postseason contests, those numbers are 15.3ppg and 9.7rpg, with 27 double-doubles.

Love, who had arguably the biggest defensive stop in franchise history – stymying Steph Curry in the closing seconds of Game 7 in the 2016 Finals – said that he still keeps in constant contact with his co-stars from that epic run.

"I think they showed Game 7 for the first time, like a couple Saturdays after they postponed the season,” said Love. “And so we were just breaking down the game and going back and forth and just re-living it. Because that's a bond that will really never be broken. It doesn’t feel like that long ago that we had to come back from from 3-1 and won away from home and ended that 52-year drought. That's something that will always be right there top-of-mind that you can never take away from us.”

As productive as Love has been on the floor over the course of his career, he’s been just as productive off it over the last few years – leading the NBA’s discussion on player’s mental health, something that’s as critical now as it’s ever been.

He’s become – to paraphrase his former teammate’s adage – more than an athlete. And his acts of courage, empathy and generosity didn’t stop when the season did. Not long after the league suspended play, Love donated $100,000 to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff affected by the pandemic.

For that and his countless contributions to mental health awareness, last month Love was named as a finalist for ESPN's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

"I've really learned that giving myself up for people has actually been a great way to offset those feelings of anxiety or depression,” said Love. “Continuing to read and support other people and you know just lend an ear – I think that that transcends any of this, whether it be COVID-19 or mental illness or racial injustice. It's just part of, I guess, my evolution and my growth, and it's something that I actually enjoy doing.

"I think the community surrounding (mental health awareness) and just understanding that it's so much bigger than it’s been has allowed me to be more comfortable in my own skin but allowed me to take a deep breath and understand that it's gonna be a lot, but it's gonna be worth it.”

Love and the Cavaliers will continue trying to figure out this extended offseason. Like every basketball junkie, he’s jonesing for the NBA to re-emerge in late July. But the veteran leader also laments what could have been over this season’s final 17 games.

"I felt like when we were 5-6 when JB took over, that's a good sign that when we were clicking and we were playing together, and when guys are relatively healthy, that we can compete with most teams, if not every team in this league,” said Love. “And we all need to have that energy and have that mindset moving forward.

"But as far as summarizing the season, I don't really know how to do that because we never really had clarity, we never got to put our stamp of how those last those last games were going to look for us. I really was excited to see how that was all gonna play out.”