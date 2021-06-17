2021 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

For the 22nd time in team history, the Cavs will be in the NBA Draft Lottery and will have to rely on luck to determine draft positioning. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Warriors and Timberwolves.

Cleveland has the fifth best odds in the lottery to land the first overall pick. Houston, Detroit, and Orlando all have the best odds at picking No. 1 while Oklahoma City is the other team in front of the Wine & Gold. There is a 34.1 percent chance of staying inside the top three and a 47.1 percent chance of staying in the top five.

Take a glance at the 14 teams in the Lottery and their chances of picking within the top-six...

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities