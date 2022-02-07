Reinforcements Arrive

Cavaliers Strike Before Deadline, Acquire Caris LeVert from Indy

If 29 other NBA opponents weren’t sure how committed the Cavaliers were about taking this season to the next level – now they know.

Days before the official Trade Deadline, the Wine & Gold added some serious firepower to a young roster that’s already surged to the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference – acquiring veteran swingman Caris LeVert in a deal with the Pacers, sending guard Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (via Houston) and 2027 second-round pick (via Utah) in return.

Cleveland has continued finding new ways to win – including a barnburner over the squad LeVert rolled into the arena with on Sunday – and with the pugnacious young Cavs (33-21) sitting just a single game out of the top spot in the East, now 54 games into the season, GM Koby Altman saw a golden opportunity to make the move.

“We are very excited to add a dynamic young player of this caliber and experience,” said Altman. “Caris LeVert fits uniquely into our culture and his Ohio roots brings an immediate connection to our community. We look forward to seeing what type of impact he can make on this roster.

”We also want to send our best wishes to Ricky Rubio and his family. Ricky has been the consummate professional and his leadership both on and off the court was invaluable and we respect everything he brought to this franchise.”

The Columbus native – who played his high school ball in Pickerington -- LeVert comes to Cleveland 18.7pg, 4.4apg and 3.8rpg this season, having started all 39 games he appeared in with Indiana. He’s shooting 45 percent from the floor, including 32 percent from deep, and 76 percent from the stripe.

In his final game as a Pacer, the 6-6, 204-pound former Wolverine scored 42 points on 19-for-26 shooting, handing out a team-best eight assists. His first game as a Cleveland Cavalier will be the 300th of his career.

LeVert went off for a season-high 42 points against Chicago in his final game as a Pacer before the trade.

Ron Hoskins via Getty Images

LeVert – originally tabbed with the 20th overall pick in 2016 – has 12 games of 20-plus this season and two with 30-or-more to go with his 42-point gem last Saturday night in Chicago. He went off for 43 points against Memphis last season and dropped 51 on Celtics in Boston two years ago.

LeVert – who’ll be reunited with Jarrett Allen, with whom he spent over three seasons in Brooklyn – has career averages of 14.7ppg, 4.0apg, 3.9rpg (but has averaged 19.2ppg over his last three years). He’s also appeared in nine Playoff games, boasting an average of 20.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke about the deal – or any deal -- before the acquisition of LeVert became official previous to Sunday’s game against Indiana.

”I think it’s about the person you bring in – and you have to do your due diligence on the character of the person you’re bringing in or the people you bring in,” said Bickerstaff. “We’re not in the position we’re in – where we’re buyers at this point – if it wasn’t for our chemistry. So, we won’t do anything that disrupts that.

”And then, your decision has to be based on a talent that’s so clear – clearly an upgrade or improvement for the team – that people understand: this is why we’re making moves to get better. Our guys in that locker room are extremely competitive, so we need to make that whatever the decision is we make, is a decision that’s gonna give us a leap.”

It’s fair to say that LeVert will do exactly that.

In the straight-up deal, the Pacers – who, after an injury-riddled season became sellers at the Deadline – will benefit from Rubio and his expiring deal, along with Cleveland’s top pick that, while Lottery-protected, still will fall far below where the team has drafted over the past three years. The second rounder coming from Houston – currently with the league’s third-worst record – could work out to be essentially a late first-round pick.

The Cavaliers have exceeded expectations all season, and they’ve been rewarded for it individually as well as in the standings.

Both Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have been Conference Players of the Week, and Garland will make his first career All-Star appearance on his home floor in less than two weeks. Evan Mobley was the East’s Rookie of the Month to start the season and might be in line for some hardware when the campaign ends. J.B. Bickerstaff is the East’s reigning Coach of the Month. And Kevin Love, who’s averaging 14.2ppg and 7.4rpg as a reserve has emerged as a strong Sixth Man candidate.

But Koby Altman – the man who assembled what’s become this feisty young machine – could be warming up for a postseason award of his own.

After spinning last year’s four-team deal – “the James Harden trade” – to acquire Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince (in exchange for guard Dante Exum, an unprotected 2022 first rounder and a 2024 second rounder), the Cavs brass turned Prince into Ricky Rubio, whose expiring contract helped seal the deal for LeVert, who went to Indiana in the original deal last January. (Got it?)

In polite terms, Altman has acquired integral pieces in the league’s fastest rebuild, and has basically dealt away parts that haven’t been missed.

Allen – who’s played at an All-Star level all year long – signed a long-term deal in the offseason, becoming the team’s answer in the middle for the foreseeable future. Rookie Evan Mobley has been a godsend. Before his injury, Rubio helped show the youngsters how to win while playing at a high level, himself. His presence also seemed to re-energize Kevin Love’s career.

The squad’s assembled bench has been outstanding all year long and the front office has made key moves (see: Brandon Goodwin, Rajon Rondo) when it looked like backcourt injuries would sidetrack the dream season.

Now, with the season down to it’s final 29 games, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad has answered almost challenge placed in their path. They’re finding new ways to win, gaining confidence with each victory and having having fun doing it.

And on Monday, they officially added a shiny new weapon to the arsenal.

Going into the 2021-22 season, the Cavaliers motto has been: “Let ‘Em Know.”

By now, ‘they’ know.

But can they stop it?