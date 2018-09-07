30 Pics for KLove's 30th Birthday

For Kevin Love, 29 was a big year on and off the court.

Last year, the forward/center helped take the Cavaliers to their fourth-straight NBA Finals before signing a long-term contract extension in July to give the Wine & Gold veteran leadership for the foreseeable future.

There's no doubt he deserved it; in his four years with the Cavs, KLove has appeared in 271 games (all starts) with Cleveland, while averaging a double-double with 17.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per contest. Last season, specifically, he posted 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds, averaging a near double-double while earning his second consecutive All-Star nod as a Cavalier.

Off the court, Kevin stayed just as busy. In February, he announced a new collaboration with the clothing line Banana Republic, which will launch later this month. Also, Love - alongside Spurs guard, DeMar DeRozan - mesmerized the basketball world with his candid comments on mental health awareness.

Now that he has turned the big 3-0, Cavs.com takes a look back through the lens at the amazing things he has accomplished while representing the Wine & Gold.