Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

The Wine and Gold finally return to the floor of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they’ll play their first home game since February 9 – welcoming Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards to town on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers (35-24) are looking to snap a three-game skid spanning the All-Star Break as they continue trying to get healthy for the home stretch. The Wizards are coming off an exhausting double-overtime loss to the Spurs in their first game back from the Break on Friday night.
In Cleveland’s return to the regular season slate on Thursday night in Detroit, the Cavs comeback fell just short – using a late 9-0 run, even taking a brief one-point lead before Cade Cunningham sealed the deal for the Pistons, canning four free throws in the closing seconds.
The Cavaliers got Lauri Markkanen back after an 11-game absence, but were without both Darius Garland (sore lower back) and Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) – and will now be without Rajon Rondo (sprained right big toe) who’s coming off his first start of the season with Cleveland.
Markkanen led all scorers in his return – finishing with 22 points on 6-for-16 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with six boards and a block. Brandon Goodwin, who’ll likely see heavy minutes on Saturday, followed up with 15 points off the bench – going 6-for-12 from the floor, adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Evan Mobley and Rondo finished with 12 points apiece, with Rondo leading both squads with nine assists and Mobley adding eight boards, a pair of assists and three blocks.
The Wizards (27-32) were victimized by Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, who erupted for a 31-point, 14-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in a 157-153 double-overtime thriller last night in D.C.
Kyle Kuzma tied a season-high with 36 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 24 as the Wizards dropped to 3-3 since losing Bradley Beal to season-ending wrist surgery.
After a tough road stretch, the Cavaliers tip off a three-game homestand with tonight’s matchup – and will play 12 of their next 17 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including a Monday night visit by the Timberwolves and a Wednesday night meeting with the Hornets.
The Wizards have taken two of the first three this year against Cleveland – including a heartbreaker in the first matchup, with Kyle Kuzma drilling the game-winning corner three to win it and a 17-point loss in their previous meeting in D.C. The Cavs won in a lopsided decision in early December, with Darius Garland leading all scorers with 32 points and Jarrett Allen posting a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double.
The Wizards hold a 118-109 advantage in the overall regular season series – taking five of the last six. But in 26 Playoff meetings, the Cavs hold a 17-9 edge – including a 12-4 mark in three series victories in 2006, ’07 and ’08.
The single-game rebounding leader in the series for Washington is the father of the squad’s current head coach, Wes Unseld, who grabbed 28 boards in a Bullets loss back in 1974. The Cavs all-time top man is the founder of Elmore Smith’s Smokehouse Restaurant, who snagged 24 in a Cleveland blowout back in 1978.
Wizards Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cavs guard Rajon Rondo were all teammates on the Lakers team that won the 2020 NBA Championship.
The Wine and Gold’s Senior Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Bullets from 1973-1985 and head coach of the Bullets/Wizards from 1996-1999. The father of Cleveland’s head coach was on the squad’s staff when Washington won the NBA title in 1978.