Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Home, Sweet Home

The Wine and Gold finally return to the floor of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they’ll play their first home game since February 9 – welcoming Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards to town on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers (35-24) are looking to snap a three-game skid spanning the All-Star Break as they continue trying to get healthy for the home stretch. The Wizards are coming off an exhausting double-overtime loss to the Spurs in their first game back from the Break on Friday night.

In Cleveland’s return to the regular season slate on Thursday night in Detroit, the Cavs comeback fell just short – using a late 9-0 run, even taking a brief one-point lead before Cade Cunningham sealed the deal for the Pistons, canning four free throws in the closing seconds.

The Cavaliers got Lauri Markkanen back after an 11-game absence, but were without both Darius Garland (sore lower back) and Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) – and will now be without Rajon Rondo (sprained right big toe) who’s coming off his first start of the season with Cleveland.

Markkanen led all scorers in his return – finishing with 22 points on 6-for-16 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with six boards and a block. Brandon Goodwin, who’ll likely see heavy minutes on Saturday, followed up with 15 points off the bench – going 6-for-12 from the floor, adding five assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Evan Mobley and Rondo finished with 12 points apiece, with Rondo leading both squads with nine assists and Mobley adding eight boards, a pair of assists and three blocks.

The Wizards (27-32) were victimized by Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, who erupted for a 31-point, 14-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in a 157-153 double-overtime thriller last night in D.C.

Kyle Kuzma tied a season-high with 36 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 24 as the Wizards dropped to 3-3 since losing Bradley Beal to season-ending wrist surgery.

After a tough road stretch, the Cavaliers tip off a three-game homestand with tonight’s matchup – and will play 12 of their next 17 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including a Monday night visit by the Timberwolves and a Wednesday night meeting with the Hornets.