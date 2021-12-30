Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Wizards

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers mental toughness has been one of the main reasons for their early-season success – and that grit will get tested again on Thursday night (and beyond), taking on the Wizards in D.C. as life begins without another of their backcourt stars.
Cleveland dropped a tough decision on Tuesday night in New Orleans, but took an even tougher loss with just over two minutes to play when Ricky Rubio – who was having an outstanding night – pulled up in the lane with a non-contact left knee injury. Rubio had to be helped off the floor and an MRI the next day revealed a torn ACL. He is out for the season.
In the loss and before his injury, Rubio managed to lead the Cavs in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. With Rubio and Collin Sexton lost for the year, the team will have to circle the wagons to keep their successful season on track.
The Cavs came out hot on Tuesday night in the Big Easy, jumping out to a 23-point lead. But they cooled off after the fourth quarter, and Garrett Temple led a fourth-quarter surge that extended Cleveland’s winless streak in New Orleans to 11 games.
Aside from Rubio’s massive 27-point, 13-rebound, nine-assist effort, Kevin Love was also very good on Tuesday – coming off the bench again after getting his first start of the season on Sunday to finish with 24 points on 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Evan Mobley returned from the health and safety protocol list and didn’t miss a beat – finishing with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with seven boards.
It was still just Cleveland’s second loss in its last nine outings. The Wizards have been going in the opposite direction.
The Wizards fell to Miami on Tuesday night, their second straight loss and ninth in their last dozen outings. With the loss to Miami, Washington (17-17) fell below the Heat and Hornets in the Southeast Division as it tips off a four-game homestand on Thursday.
Spencer Dinwiddie led the Wizards with 24 points and 11 assists, with Daniel Gafford also doubling-up with 16 points and 11 boards.
The Cavs come home for three straight after tonight’s matchup in D.C. – taking on the Hawks in a New Year’s Eve meeting before welcoming the Pacers to town on Sunday, followed by a visit from Ja Morant and the red-hot Grizzlies on Tuesday.
These two squads have already locked horns twice this season, splitting the pair. Kyle Kuzma’s late dagger back on November 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse snapped Cleveland’s four-game win streak. The Cavs avenged that loss earlier this month at Capital One Arena, with Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen combining for 60 points in a lopsided victory.
Overall, Washington holds a narrow 117-109 edge all-time in the regular season. In 26 Playoff meetings, however, the Cavs hold a 17-9 advantage – including a 12-4 mark in three series victories in 2006, ’07 and ’08 and, naturally, the Miracle of Richfield.
The single-game rebounding leader in the series for Washington is Wes Unseld, who grabbed 28 boards in a Bullets loss back in 1974. The Cavs all-time top man is Elmore Smith, who snagged 24 in a Cleveland blowout back in 1978.
There aren’t many connections among these two clubs, save some common alumni. Both Kevin Love and Aaron Holiday attended UCLA and Rui Hachimura and Kevin Pangos being former Gonzaga Bulldogs.
And then there’s Drew Gooden, the Wizards TV analyst, who played in 292 games with the Wine & Gold from 2004-08 and was the starting power forward on the Cavaliers team that reached their first Finals in franchise history back in 2007.