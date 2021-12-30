Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Wizards

One More for the Road

The Cavaliers mental toughness has been one of the main reasons for their early-season success – and that grit will get tested again on Thursday night (and beyond), taking on the Wizards in D.C. as life begins without another of their backcourt stars.

Cleveland dropped a tough decision on Tuesday night in New Orleans, but took an even tougher loss with just over two minutes to play when Ricky Rubio – who was having an outstanding night – pulled up in the lane with a non-contact left knee injury. Rubio had to be helped off the floor and an MRI the next day revealed a torn ACL. He is out for the season.

In the loss and before his injury, Rubio managed to lead the Cavs in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. With Rubio and Collin Sexton lost for the year, the team will have to circle the wagons to keep their successful season on track.

The Cavs came out hot on Tuesday night in the Big Easy, jumping out to a 23-point lead. But they cooled off after the fourth quarter, and Garrett Temple led a fourth-quarter surge that extended Cleveland’s winless streak in New Orleans to 11 games.

Aside from Rubio’s massive 27-point, 13-rebound, nine-assist effort, Kevin Love was also very good on Tuesday – coming off the bench again after getting his first start of the season on Sunday to finish with 24 points on 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Evan Mobley returned from the health and safety protocol list and didn’t miss a beat – finishing with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with seven boards.

It was still just Cleveland’s second loss in its last nine outings. The Wizards have been going in the opposite direction.

The Wizards fell to Miami on Tuesday night, their second straight loss and ninth in their last dozen outings. With the loss to Miami, Washington (17-17) fell below the Heat and Hornets in the Southeast Division as it tips off a four-game homestand on Thursday.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Wizards with 24 points and 11 assists, with Daniel Gafford also doubling-up with 16 points and 11 boards.

The Cavs come home for three straight after tonight’s matchup in D.C. – taking on the Hawks in a New Year’s Eve meeting before welcoming the Pacers to town on Sunday, followed by a visit from Ja Morant and the red-hot Grizzlies on Tuesday.