Three Keys: Cavaliers at Wizards

Key: Capital Gains 1 of 3 With only 13 games to play in the 2020-21 season, the Wine & Gold are facing the red-hot Wizards for the first time – traveling to D.C. for the first of three meetings between now and the end of the year. After getting back on the right track with a blowout win over the Bulls at home on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers dropped a close decision on Friday night in Charlotte, with the Hornets taking the lead in the fourth quarter, holding off a Cleveland rally and pulling away late to avoid the season sweep. Three Hornets starters tallied 25 points apiece and the Cavs got big games from their starting backcourt. The Wizards come into tonight’s contest as the hottest team in the East not located in New York – having won seven straight to catapult themselves into the Playoff picture. Three of Washington’s last four wins have also been by double-digits, including a 20-point win over Oklahoma City on Friday night with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook tallying 30-plus each for the fifth time this season. This is the teams’ first meeting this year, but the Wine & Gold took two of three against Washington last season and four of the last six overall.

Key: Getting Offensive 2 of 3 As good as the Cavaliers starting backcourt has been, they still have a little way to go before they’ve reached the level of Washington’s explosive tandem at guard. Bradley Beal had been the league’s leading scorer for most of the season until Steph Curry’s recent push – and at 31.1ppg, he’s still only .1 percentage point behind Golden State’s two-time MVP. Beal, now in his ninth season out of Florida, has been one of the league’s most underrated stars for much of his career, but this season his overall performance has been undeniable – he’s gone for 30-plus on 25 occasions this season, topped the 40-point plateau four times and went for 60 points in a loss to the Suns. The Cavaliers have not been immune to Beal’s onslaught over the years. Over the last 13 meetings, Cleveland has held him under 20 points just twice and he’s still averaging 27.2 points per, with three 30-point games and a 41-point outburst in the mix. Collin Sexton will miss tonight’s contest after suffering a concussion in the first half of Friday’s loss in Charlotte. The Young Bull still went on to lead all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Even if Sexton was able to go, Beal would still get a long look on the defensive end from rugged Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro. Okoro has faced typical rookie struggles on the offensive end of the floor – notching double-figures just once in his last six games, shooting 36 percent from the floor over that span – but he’s been rock-solid on the defensive end all year long, and he’ll have his hands more than full on Sunday night in D.C.