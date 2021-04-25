Three Keys: Cavaliers at Wizards

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
With only 13 games to play in the 2020-21 season, the Wine & Gold are facing the red-hot Wizards for the first time – traveling to D.C. for the first of three meetings between now and the end of the year.
After getting back on the right track with a blowout win over the Bulls at home on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers dropped a close decision on Friday night in Charlotte, with the Hornets taking the lead in the fourth quarter, holding off a Cleveland rally and pulling away late to avoid the season sweep. Three Hornets starters tallied 25 points apiece and the Cavs got big games from their starting backcourt.
The Wizards come into tonight’s contest as the hottest team in the East not located in New York – having won seven straight to catapult themselves into the Playoff picture. Three of Washington’s last four wins have also been by double-digits, including a 20-point win over Oklahoma City on Friday night with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook tallying 30-plus each for the fifth time this season.
This is the teams’ first meeting this year, but the Wine & Gold took two of three against Washington last season and four of the last six overall.
As good as the Cavaliers starting backcourt has been, they still have a little way to go before they’ve reached the level of Washington’s explosive tandem at guard.
Bradley Beal had been the league’s leading scorer for most of the season until Steph Curry’s recent push – and at 31.1ppg, he’s still only .1 percentage point behind Golden State’s two-time MVP.
Beal, now in his ninth season out of Florida, has been one of the league’s most underrated stars for much of his career, but this season his overall performance has been undeniable – he’s gone for 30-plus on 25 occasions this season, topped the 40-point plateau four times and went for 60 points in a loss to the Suns.
The Cavaliers have not been immune to Beal’s onslaught over the years. Over the last 13 meetings, Cleveland has held him under 20 points just twice and he’s still averaging 27.2 points per, with three 30-point games and a 41-point outburst in the mix.
Collin Sexton will miss tonight’s contest after suffering a concussion in the first half of Friday’s loss in Charlotte. The Young Bull still went on to lead all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting.
Even if Sexton was able to go, Beal would still get a long look on the defensive end from rugged Cavs rookie Isaac Okoro.
Okoro has faced typical rookie struggles on the offensive end of the floor – notching double-figures just once in his last six games, shooting 36 percent from the floor over that span – but he’s been rock-solid on the defensive end all year long, and he’ll have his hands more than full on Sunday night in D.C.
Even if Okoro is able to contain Bradley Beal, the Wizards can still counter with the league’s most intense superstar, Russell Westbrook.
On Friday night, the 12th-year man from UCLA notched his NBA-best 28th triple-double of the season on his old squad – netting 37 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in Washington’s road win over OKC.
Aside from their current seven-game run, the Wizards have won nine of their last 10 – and during that stretch, the nine-time All-Star has averaged 22.4 points, 13.9 boards and 12.6 assists per.
In 20 career meetings against Cleveland, Westbrook has tallied at least 20 points in 16 of them, with three triple-doubles in the mix.
Darius Garland hasn’t reached Westbrook or Beal’s status just yet, but he’s working on it – and that work has been accelerated over the past month.
The sophomore from Vandy was outstanding again on Friday night – finishing with 27 points and a team-high six assists, going 12-for-20 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of steals.
Garland has now topped the 20-point mark in each of his last five games – a career-best – and in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 23.4 points, 6.9 assists and 1.44 steals per game dating back to April 5.