Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Key: Welcoming the Wizards 1 of 3 The Cavaliers got a nice two-day break before taking on the Wizards on Thursday night – and after an extended road trip, along with the second half of Monday’s loss to New York – that 48-hour break might just be what the doctor ordered. Cleveland came home from an 11-day, six-game trip to face the Knicks in an MLK Day matinee and after leading at half, completely disappeared after intermission, posting just 36 points in the second stanza and shooting 34 percent from the floor overall. It was the Wine & Gold’s fifth straight defeat after winning two straight to start their roadie. The Wizards dropped their fifth consecutive road contest on Wednesday night and that’s not great news for them, as Washington tipped off a four-game trip of their own. On Wednesday in Miami, the Heat squandered a 19-point lead before finally getting over the hump in overtime. Overall, the Wizards have dropped five of their last seven. The Wine & Gold have won three straight over the Wizards here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including a 17-point victory in early-November in which seven Cavaliers finished in double-figures. Dating back to 2012-13, the Cavs have gone 18-9 over their former postseason nemeses.

Key: The Real Beal 2 of 3 Facing the Wizards used to be about taking on their dynamic backcourt. But with John Wall still sidelined with an Achilles injury, Bradley Beal has been a one-man band. Far and away the club’s leading scorer, Beal – sporting a career-best 27.5ppg – has been outstanding all season long for the Wiz. So far this year, the former Gator has posted 14 20-point games, 11 of 30 or more – including a 38-point effort on Wednesday night in Miami – and four 40-point outbursts. The Cavaliers were able to hold him in check in the previous meeting this season, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting. In 22 career contests against Cleveland, Beal’s averaged 20.7 points per, with a pair of 30-point outings and a 41-point effort back in 2017. Beal with lock horns with the Young Bull on Thursday night. Collin Sexton had his three-game run of scoring at least 25 points come to an end on Monday afternoon – finishing with a team-high 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting, adding five boards and a team-high four assists in the loss. Sexton, who’s averaging 22.5ppg over his last 10 outings, chipped in with 15 points and a team-high six assists in the last meeting between these two squads and has already posted games of 24, 27 and 29 points against Washington so far in his young career.