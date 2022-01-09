Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Warriors

Klay's Comeback

The eyes of the NBA will be on the Cavaliers and Warriors on Sunday night – as Klay Thompson makes his eagerly-anticipated return against a team he faced 22 games in four epic NBA Finals meetings between the two clubs.

Thompson, who hasn’t played since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals against Toronto, has battled through both the ACL injury that initially sidelined him and a ruptured Achilles suffered last summer to get here – returning to action after a 941-day absence.

As for the Cavaliers, they tipped off their six-game West Coast roadie in style on Friday night.

Rajon Rondo made his debut and got off to an excellent start, netting 11 points, five boards and three assists in the first half, while Cedi Osman made his return after a six-game layoff and drilled four huge triples in the final period to ice the victory.

Darius Garland was big all night for Cleveland and led both teams with 26 points, going 10-for-17 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from long-range, adding a team-high six assists. Over his last five games, the 3rd-year man from Vandy is averaging 24.0 points per on 52 percent shooting from the floor to go with 6.6 assists.

Evan Mobley followed up with 18 points, going 7-for-14 from the floor, adding eight boards, three assists and a pair of blocked shots and Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his third straight outing – finishing with 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, adding a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman, who hadn’t played since December 22, finished with 14 points – going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc – all in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win.

Even after two straight losses, at 29-9, the Warriors have the league’s second-best mark – trailing only the Division-leading Suns (30-9).

After getting blown out by the Mavericks in Dallas on Wednesday night, the shorthanded Warriors fell again the following night in New Orleans.

Playing without Steph Curry and Draymond Green – both of whom should be back in the lineup on Sunday night – Golden State fell in a tight decision to the Pelicans, with Andrew Wiggins leading the Dubs with 21 points.

After Sunday night’s showdown – which will be broadcast nationally on NBATV – the Wine & Gold make the bus trip over to Sacramento for a Monday night matchup with the Kings. From there, it’s a Wednesday night visit to Salt Lake City for a battle with the Jazz before closing out the trip with a back-to-back – in San Antonio on Friday and OKC the following night.