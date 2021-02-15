Three Keys: Cavaliers at Warriors

Key: End of the Road 1 of 3 The Cavaliers finally wrap up their lone West Coast junket of the first half on Monday night – traveling to San Francisco to face the Warriors in their first-ever visit to the Chase Center looking to salvage a win from the roadie. On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold dropped their seventh straight contest, ninth in their last 10 outings – falling to a Clippers squad playing without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Despite L.A. down two superstars, the reeling Cavaliers still allowed 70 first half points and eventually dropped their third straight by double-figures. Golden State took a double-digit loss in its previous home game, with Kevin Durant and the Nets rolling in to drop the Dubs in a nationally-televised contest on Saturday. Before that, the Warriors – at 14-13 looking to return to the postseason after last year’s difficult year – won two straight, dropping the Spurs in San Antonio before returning home to oust Orlando. Both teams are a long way from their four straight postseason meetings – with Steph Curry and Draymond Green as the only Warriors from the 2018 Finals in action tonight and Cedi Osman, the only Cavalier.

Key: Shooting Star 2 of 3 The Cavs and Warriors met just once last season, with Golden State taking a one-sided decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Steph Curry, out with a broken hand most of last year, missed that contest. But the six-time All-Star and two-time MVP obviously has plenty of history against the Wine & Gold. Now in his 12th year out of Davidson, Curry has faced Cleveland 38 times, including Playoffs, averaging 24.8ppg on 43 percent shooting from deep. Over the course of those head-to-head meetings, Curry has topped the 20-point mark 16 times, the 30-point plateau on eight occasions and, in his last two appearances against the Cavs, went for over 40 twice – shooting 59 percent from the floor and 69 percent from long-range during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers backcourt will try to make Curry – who’s now scored at least 27 points in his last nine games, including outbursts of 40 and 57 points over that stretch – work on both ends of the floor. Collin Sexton has returned to form after a rare clunker last week against Denver – topping the 20-point mark in each of his last two outings, including a team-high 25 points in last night’s loss to the Clippers. Darius Garland has scored at least 17 points in eight of his last nine outings – including a 20-point effort on Sunday night in L.A. Over that stretch, the sophomore from Vanderbilt is averaging 17.4 points per, shooting 49 percent from the floor, including 42 percent from long-range.