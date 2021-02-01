Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Key: Home Cookin' 1 of 3 After taking two on the chin this weekend away from home, the Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to tip off a four-game homestand on Monday night against the T-Wolves. On Sunday night, the Cavaliers dropped their fourth straight road contest – squandering a double-digit lead in the third quarter before mounting an unsuccessful rally in the final two minutes. The Cavaliers dominated down low – finishing with a season-high 72 points in the paint and outrebounding the T-Wolves, 55-34. But Cleveland also committed 19 turnovers that led to a season-high 29 points for Minnesota. The T-Wolves, playing their eighth straight game without Karl-Anthony Towns, had dropped 14 of their previous 16 before knocking off the Cavaliers on Sunday. Tonight’s matchup in Cleveland is the first of five straight on the road for Ryan Saunders squad. The Cavaliers tip off a four-game homestand on Monday – with the Clippers on deck for Wednesday and a back-to-back with the Bucks slated for the weekend.

Key: Center of Attention 2 of 3 While the Timberwolves continue to struggle in the middle without two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, teams – (like the Cavaliers on Sunday) – will attack them in the paint. Averaging 54.2 points per game in the paint, only the Grizzlies and the Pacers are better down low than the Cavaliers, who’ve been even better since the acquisition of Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince – scoring at least 60 points in the paint in five of their last seven games since the deal. Doing the lion’s share of the damage on Sunday night was Andre Drummond, who led both teams with 25 points and 22 boards – going 9-of-18 from the floor and 7-of-10 from the stripe, adding four assists, a steal and a block. It was the 44th 20-point, 20-rebound game of his career and the 84th time he’s grabbed at least 20 boards in a game. In his last 12 meetings against Minnesota, the Cavs two-time All-Star has doubled-up in each – scoring at least 20 points in six and grabbing at least 15 boards in eight of those games. Drummond’s backup, Jarrett Allen, has been exactly as advertised since arriving in that three-team deal between Cleveland, Houston and Brooklyn. The league’s current leader in field goal percentage at .684, Allen has been even better since arriving – shooting .697 from the floor in seven appearances, netting double-figure scoring in six of them. Since joining the Cavs, the 22-year-old is averaging 12.0 points and 6.3 boards, has a blocked shot in every game but one and is 16-of-18 from the stripe.