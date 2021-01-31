Three Keys: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Key: Hungry Like the Wolves 1 of 3 On Sunday night, the Cavaliers play the first of two in a home-and-home back-to-back against the struggling Timberwolves – traveling to the Twin Cities to wrap up a two-game mini-trip. After dropping the Pistons at home on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers got off to a hot start on Friday night in New York. But that didn’t last long, with the Knicks taking control just before half and again at the end of the third quarter to hand Cleveland its second straight drubbing on the road. J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad had just one more assist (15) than turnovers (14) and shot just 35 percent on the night. The Timberwolves have struggled to stay healthy and win games all season long. They come into tonight’s contest having dropped three straight and 14 of 16 after winning their first two games of the year. Minnesota’s most recent loss was a 24-point home thumping at the hands of Joel Embiid and the Sixers. The Cavs – who won a low-scoring affair in their last visit to the Target Center – welcome the T-Wolves back in Cleveland tomorrow night, the first of a four-game homestand.

Key: Guard Duty 2 of 3 After missing eight games with a shoulder injury, Darius Garland worked himself back into form in three games off the bench. And since returning to the starting lineup, he’s picked up right where he left off earlier this year. In those two games as a starter, Garland is averaging 19.0 points per, shooting 54 percent from the floor, including 75 percent from three-point range. On Friday night, the now-21-year-old notched 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, almost single-handedly getting Cleveland back in the game after intermission. Friday’s effort was Garland’s fourth 20-point effort in eight starts this season and in those starts, he’s averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 53 percent from deep. Garland will see plenty of former Buckeye, D’Angelo Russell, who returned from a three-game absence with a quad injury on Friday night – netting 14 points in the loss to Philly. The Timberwolves main offensive option with Karl-Anthony Towns still sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, Russell comes into tonight’s contest averaging 20.1ppg – his third straight season of averaging 20-plus. He’s had some big nights against the Wine & Gold – including three 20-point games, two 30-point games and a 40-point outburst as a Laker back in 2017.