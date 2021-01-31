Three Keys: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
On Sunday night, the Cavaliers play the first of two in a home-and-home back-to-back against the struggling Timberwolves – traveling to the Twin Cities to wrap up a two-game mini-trip.
After dropping the Pistons at home on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers got off to a hot start on Friday night in New York. But that didn’t last long, with the Knicks taking control just before half and again at the end of the third quarter to hand Cleveland its second straight drubbing on the road. J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad had just one more assist (15) than turnovers (14) and shot just 35 percent on the night.
The Timberwolves have struggled to stay healthy and win games all season long. They come into tonight’s contest having dropped three straight and 14 of 16 after winning their first two games of the year. Minnesota’s most recent loss was a 24-point home thumping at the hands of Joel Embiid and the Sixers.
The Cavs – who won a low-scoring affair in their last visit to the Target Center – welcome the T-Wolves back in Cleveland tomorrow night, the first of a four-game homestand.
After missing eight games with a shoulder injury, Darius Garland worked himself back into form in three games off the bench. And since returning to the starting lineup, he’s picked up right where he left off earlier this year.
In those two games as a starter, Garland is averaging 19.0 points per, shooting 54 percent from the floor, including 75 percent from three-point range. On Friday night, the now-21-year-old notched 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, almost single-handedly getting Cleveland back in the game after intermission.
Friday’s effort was Garland’s fourth 20-point effort in eight starts this season and in those starts, he’s averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 53 percent from deep.
Garland will see plenty of former Buckeye, D’Angelo Russell, who returned from a three-game absence with a quad injury on Friday night – netting 14 points in the loss to Philly.
The Timberwolves main offensive option with Karl-Anthony Towns still sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, Russell comes into tonight’s contest averaging 20.1ppg – his third straight season of averaging 20-plus. He’s had some big nights against the Wine & Gold – including three 20-point games, two 30-point games and a 40-point outburst as a Laker back in 2017.
This year’s rookie class has had a tougher set of circumstances than arguably any incoming class before them.
They didn’t get to play in the NCAA Tournament, missed the magical moment of having their name called in New York on Draft night and were force-fed the NBA lifestyle without the benefit of Summer League or a standard training camp.
Tonight, two of this year’s top five picks take the floor – including our first live look at the top overall selection, Anthony Edwards.
After coming off the bench through the first 17 games of his NBA career, the former Georgia star got his first start on Friday night against Philly – finishing with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting. Despite coming off the bench so far, Edwards still leads all rookies in scoring at 13.1ppg.
But Edwards has proven that he can fill it up. He dropped 26 points on Portland earlier this season and recently went for 25 more in a battle against the man drafted one spot after him – Golden State’s James Wiseman, who also finished with 25 points off the bench.
Isaac Okoro hasn’t put up those types of offensive numbers this season, but one thing the rookie has done is some serious blue-collar work – leading his class (by a large margin) in minutes, logging almost 36 per while taking on some of the league’s most dynamic scorers on a nightly basis.
Okoro has five double-digit scoring performances so far this season, but only one in his last six outings.He’ll have plenty of time to develop that side of his game after just turning 20 this past week.