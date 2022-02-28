Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After snapping a three-game skid on Saturday night, the Wine and Gold continued their three-game homestand on Monday night – welcoming Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves to town.
The shorthanded Cavaliers – again without guard Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and having lost Rajon Rondo earlier in the week – ran their home win streak to eight games on Saturday night, breaking out of a mini-funk that began before the Break. The T-Wolves have won three of five – but come to town after being smushed by Philly on Friday night.
On Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FiedlHouse, the Cavaliers (36-24) gutted out an ugly win – completely shutting down the Wizards over the game’s final stretch, holding them to a single field goal in the game’s final 5:50 and closing the contest on a 17-2 run.
In the much-needed win, Lauri Markkanen tallied nine of his team-high 23 points in the final period, going 3-for-5 from long-range in the period and 6-of-9 from deep overall, adding six boards and a block in the win.
Cedi Osman followed up with 19 points off the bench going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, adding five assists and a steal.
Cleveland’s big man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each doubled up in the win. Allen with 18 points and 14 boards, going 7-for-8 from the floor to go with three steals. Mobley pitched in with 14 points, 11 boards and a team-best two blocks.
The Cavaliers are now 26-5 when Allen notches a double-double; 11-3 when Mobley does so.
Both big men will need to be at their best when All-Star center (and Three-Point Shootout champ) Karl-Anthony Towns rolls in on Monday.
Towns leads the Timberwolves (32-29) in scoring, rebounding and blocks, but they’ve got plenty of firepower besides the prized big man – with D’Angelo Russell (19.3ppg) and Anthony Edwards (21.4) equally capable of filling out the stat sheet.
Minnesota is coming off a lopsided loss to Philadelphia as they wrapped up a four-game homestand – with Joel Embiid leading the way with 34 points and 10 boards and James Harden adding 27 and 12 assists. The Sixers scored 30-plus in each of the first two periods and piled up 41 in the fourth.
The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome LaMelo Ball and the Hornets to town for the final time this year. Following that, they get back on the road – traveling to the City of Brotherly Love on Friday night before returning home to face the Raptors on Sunday night in Cleveland.
Cleveland took the first meeting between these teams earlier this year – handing the T-Wolves a 17-point loss back on December 10. The Cavs never trailed in the win – taking a three-TD bulge at halftime and coasting home after intermission. Seven Cavaliers scored in double-figures, led by Jarrett Allen’s 21 points, going 9-of-11 from the floor to go with 10 boards, two assists and a pair of blocks.
The Cavaliers have the edge in the all-time series with Minnesota, 38-23, having taken the last two meetings and three of the last five.
For the Cavaliers, the single-game rebounding leader is Andre Drummond, who grabbed 22 in a loss at the Target Center last season. The single-game leader for the Timberwolves is none other than Kevin Love, who grabbed 19 boards in a 34-point Timberwolves win over Cleveland back in 2010 – adding 28 points on a perfect 5-for-5 mark from long-range.
The obvious connection in this one is the aforementioned Kevin Love, who spent the first six seasons with Minnesota before being dealt to Cleveland in the 2014 offseason. Love averaged 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in 364 games with the T-Wolves. And during the 2007-11 seasons in the Twin Cities, Love was coached by then-assistant J.B. Bickerstaff.
On the opposing side is veteran swingman Taurean Prince, who appeared in 29 games with the Cavs last season before being dealt for Ricky Rubio over the summer.