Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves

Hungry Like the Wolves

After snapping a three-game skid on Saturday night, the Wine and Gold continued their three-game homestand on Monday night – welcoming Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves to town.

The shorthanded Cavaliers – again without guard Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and having lost Rajon Rondo earlier in the week – ran their home win streak to eight games on Saturday night, breaking out of a mini-funk that began before the Break. The T-Wolves have won three of five – but come to town after being smushed by Philly on Friday night.

On Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FiedlHouse, the Cavaliers (36-24) gutted out an ugly win – completely shutting down the Wizards over the game’s final stretch, holding them to a single field goal in the game’s final 5:50 and closing the contest on a 17-2 run.

In the much-needed win, Lauri Markkanen tallied nine of his team-high 23 points in the final period, going 3-for-5 from long-range in the period and 6-of-9 from deep overall, adding six boards and a block in the win.

Cedi Osman followed up with 19 points off the bench going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, adding five assists and a steal.

Cleveland’s big man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley each doubled up in the win. Allen with 18 points and 14 boards, going 7-for-8 from the floor to go with three steals. Mobley pitched in with 14 points, 11 boards and a team-best two blocks.

The Cavaliers are now 26-5 when Allen notches a double-double; 11-3 when Mobley does so.

Both big men will need to be at their best when All-Star center (and Three-Point Shootout champ) Karl-Anthony Towns rolls in on Monday.

Towns leads the Timberwolves (32-29) in scoring, rebounding and blocks, but they’ve got plenty of firepower besides the prized big man – with D’Angelo Russell (19.3ppg) and Anthony Edwards (21.4) equally capable of filling out the stat sheet.

Minnesota is coming off a lopsided loss to Philadelphia as they wrapped up a four-game homestand – with Joel Embiid leading the way with 34 points and 10 boards and James Harden adding 27 and 12 assists. The Sixers scored 30-plus in each of the first two periods and piled up 41 in the fourth.

The Cavaliers wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome LaMelo Ball and the Hornets to town for the final time this year. Following that, they get back on the road – traveling to the City of Brotherly Love on Friday night before returning home to face the Raptors on Sunday night in Cleveland.