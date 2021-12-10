Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Wine & Gold look to win their ninth road game of the young season when they travel to Minnesota for a Friday night matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The Cavaliers snapped their brief two-game skid on Wednesday night, suffocating a shorthanded Bulls squad at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, opening up a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter and cruising to the finish line after intermission.
Darius Garland had a nice bounce-back game, leading both teams with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding six assist and a steal.
Evan Mobley was the lynchpin of a Cavs defense that held the Bulls to 42 percent shooting and was just as good on the offensive end, finishing with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with nine boards and a career-high five blocks.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, and Jarrett Allen finished with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.
Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio were both solid off the bench, finishing with 11 points apiece. Love was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go with five boards while Rubio led the Wine & Gold with nine assists.
The T-Wolves come into tonight’s contest trying to snap a four-game slide, including a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Utah two nights ago on their home floor. Before their recent skid, Minnesota had won seven of eight before their recent fall below the .500 mark.
Karl-Anthony Towns is having another outstanding season, leading Minnesota in scoring (24.2ppg) and rebounding (9.3rpg) this year. Anthony Edwards is turning in a rock-solid sophomore campaign on both ends, scoring at a 21.2ppg clip and leading the T-Wolves with 1.6 steals per contest.
The Cavs close out their busy week of basketball, tipping off a three-game homestand and playing the second half of the back-to-back on Saturday night when the Sacramento Kings come to Cleveland. The Heat roll in for a Monday night visit before the three-game stay wraps up with the Rockets on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers have the edge in the all-time series with Minnesota, 38-23, having split in each of the last two seasons with six of the last seven meetings coming down to single-digit decisions.
For the Cavaliers, the single-game rebounding and assist leaders are Andre Drummond and LeBron James, respectively. Drummond, with 22 in a loss in Cleveland’s last visit to the Twin Cities; LeBron, who handed out 15 dimes (to go with 37 points and 10 rebounds, hitting the game-winner at the buzzer) in a win the night before the Trade Deadline in 2018.
The single-game leaders in each respective category for Minnesota is Kevin Love, who grabbed 19 boards in a 34-point Timberwolves win over Cleveland in 2010 and Ricky Rubio, who finished with 16 assists in a T-Wolves loss back in 2017.
The most obvious connections in this contest are the aforementioned Love and Rubio – both top 5 picks for the Timberwolves, making their first appearance as teammates at the Target Center.
Love spent the first six seasons with Minnesota before being dealt to Cleveland in the 2014 offseason. Love averaged 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in 364 games with the T-Wolves. Rubio played in 421 games with Minnesota after being taken with the 5th overall pick in 2009 – averaging 10.1 points and 8.1 assists over his seven seasons.
On the other bench tonight is Taurean Prince, who appeared in 29 games with the Cavs last season before being dealt for Rubio over the summer.