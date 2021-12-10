Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Hungry Like the Wolves

The Wine & Gold look to win their ninth road game of the young season when they travel to Minnesota for a Friday night matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves at the Target Center.

The Cavaliers snapped their brief two-game skid on Wednesday night, suffocating a shorthanded Bulls squad at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, opening up a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter and cruising to the finish line after intermission.

Darius Garland had a nice bounce-back game, leading both teams with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding six assist and a steal.

Evan Mobley was the lynchpin of a Cavs defense that held the Bulls to 42 percent shooting and was just as good on the offensive end, finishing with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go with nine boards and a career-high five blocks.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, and Jarrett Allen finished with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio were both solid off the bench, finishing with 11 points apiece. Love was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc to go with five boards while Rubio led the Wine & Gold with nine assists.

The T-Wolves come into tonight’s contest trying to snap a four-game slide, including a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Utah two nights ago on their home floor. Before their recent skid, Minnesota had won seven of eight before their recent fall below the .500 mark.

Karl-Anthony Towns is having another outstanding season, leading Minnesota in scoring (24.2ppg) and rebounding (9.3rpg) this year. Anthony Edwards is turning in a rock-solid sophomore campaign on both ends, scoring at a 21.2ppg clip and leading the T-Wolves with 1.6 steals per contest.

The Cavs close out their busy week of basketball, tipping off a three-game homestand and playing the second half of the back-to-back on Saturday night when the Sacramento Kings come to Cleveland. The Heat roll in for a Monday night visit before the three-game stay wraps up with the Rockets on Wednesday.