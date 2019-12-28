Three Keys: Cavaliers at Timberwolves

Key: Wolf Call 1 of 3 Saturday night’s matchup in Minnesota features one team that had its win streak snapped and one coming off its first victory of the month. The Cavaliers saw their three-game run come to an end on Friday afternoon in Beantown – falling behind early and, despite a nice third quarter run, couldn’t quite catch the heavyweight Celtics. Cleveland kept All-Stars Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker in check, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 64 points as Boston remained perfect in three meetings against the Cavs this season. The Timberwolves – still without their All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns – had dropped 11 straight before getting a one-point double-overtime win over the Kings in Sacramento on Thursday night. Before that victory, the T-Wolves last win came just after Thanksgiving. Towns, who’s missed the last five games with a right knee sprain, is listed as questionable for tonight’s meeting in the Twin Cities. Minnesota has won three of the last four against Cleveland – including both contests last season. These two squads will square off again next week at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Key: After the Love Is Gone 2 of 3 Kevin Love began putting up Hall of Fame-level numbers through his first six years in Minnesota and has continued to stuff the stat sheet over the course of his career with Cleveland – picking up some Championship jewelry along the way. Love averaged 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds in his six seasons with the Wolves before being dealt to Cleveland in a three-team deal before the 2014-15 season, with the Cavs sending former No. 1 overall picks, Andrew Wiggins and Anthony Bennett to Minnesota. The five-time All-Star has been solid all season, and especially of late – posting his second 30-point performance in the last four road outings on Friday afternoon in Boston, going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 6-of-11 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the line, adding seven boards and four assists. In six meetings against his old squad, the 5th overall pick of the 2008 Draft has scored at least 20 points in three of them, averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the process. For much of the night, Love will lock horns with Robert Covington, who’s having another solid year in his first full season with Minnesota. Like many of his teammates, the undrafted forward from Tennessee State had struggled of late before breaking out against Sacramento – finishing with 19 points and eight boards in Thursday’s desperately-needed victory. Covington has tallied double-figures in each of his last four games against Cleveland – including a 24-point effort last year at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, going 8-of-12 from the floor, drilling four triples to go with seven rebounds.