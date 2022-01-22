Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After having their five-game win streak snapped on Wednesday in Chicago, the Cavaliers look to get right back in the win column when they tip off a three-game homestand with a matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on Saturday night.
The Wine & Gold wrapped up their recent six-game West Coast roadie with a dramatic comeback win over the Thunder just one week ago – and have split their two games since. OKC comes to town hurting for a win – having dropped four straight and nine of its last ten.
On Wednesday night, the Bulls closed the first half on a 10-0 that put a tired Cavaliers squad behind the 8-ball for most of the second half – despite cutting Chicago’s double-digit lead to just a point with 4:18 to play before running out of gas late.
Former Bull Lauri Markkanen had his best offensive output of the season, netting 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-range, to go with seven boards.
Darius Garland doubled-up for the fifth time in his last six outings – finishing with 20 points and a game-high 12 assists, going 9-for-18 from the floor to go with five rebounds. Over that outstanding six-game stretch, the 3rd-year man is averaging 20.7 points and 12.5 assists per.
Rookie Evan Mobley was very good again – finishing with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, adding five boards, a steal and pair of blocks. The 20-year-old from USC has now tallied double-figures in each of his last 13 games, averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 swats over that span.
Despite the Thunder’s recent struggles, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a bright spot – averaging 27.0 points per over OKC’s last six games, topping the 30-point plateau in three of them. He led the Thunder in last Saturday’s loss to the Cavs, but was held to a manageable 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting.
Following tonight’s contest, the Cavaliers close out January with three of their final four at home – welcoming the Knicks to town on Monday night, following by a visit from the Greek Freak and Co. on Wednesday. Cleveland closes out the month with a back-to-back – traveling to Detroit next Sunday before returning home to host the Pelicans on Monday.
These two squads faced off just one week ago in Oklahoma City, with Darius Garland turning in an absolute gem – finishing with 27 points and a career-high 18 assists – as the Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit and icing the victory on Lauri Markkanen’s clutch triple with 11.6 seconds to play.
The Wine & Gold trail the all-time series between the two franchises, 50-68, but that goes back to their days as the Seattle SuperSonics. Since they’ve relocated, the Cavs actually have a 14-12 edge.
Russell Westbrook holds the all-time single-game assist mark, handing out 20 helpers in a Thunder victory in 2018. The Cavs all-time leader is Lenny Wilkens, who doubled-up with 20 assists and 18 points in a win over a Seattle team he’d played for and would eventually coach to an NBA Championship in 1979.
The connections betwixt these two squads are pretty threadbare.
Both Isaac Okoro and Thunder forward Derrick Favors grew up in Atlanta, GA. And Thunder assistant coach Mike Wilks played briefly for the Wine & Gold during the 2005-06 season before being traded to the Sonics in a deal that brought Flip Murray to Cleveland.
Scotty Hopson – who inked a 10-day deal with OKC late last month – also played in a couple games with the Cavs back in 2013-14.