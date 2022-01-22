Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Bring the Thunder

After having their five-game win streak snapped on Wednesday in Chicago, the Cavaliers look to get right back in the win column when they tip off a three-game homestand with a matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on Saturday night.

The Wine & Gold wrapped up their recent six-game West Coast roadie with a dramatic comeback win over the Thunder just one week ago – and have split their two games since. OKC comes to town hurting for a win – having dropped four straight and nine of its last ten.

On Wednesday night, the Bulls closed the first half on a 10-0 that put a tired Cavaliers squad behind the 8-ball for most of the second half – despite cutting Chicago’s double-digit lead to just a point with 4:18 to play before running out of gas late.

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen had his best offensive output of the season, netting 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-range, to go with seven boards.

Darius Garland doubled-up for the fifth time in his last six outings – finishing with 20 points and a game-high 12 assists, going 9-for-18 from the floor to go with five rebounds. Over that outstanding six-game stretch, the 3rd-year man is averaging 20.7 points and 12.5 assists per.

Rookie Evan Mobley was very good again – finishing with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, adding five boards, a steal and pair of blocks. The 20-year-old from USC has now tallied double-figures in each of his last 13 games, averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 swats over that span.

Despite the Thunder’s recent struggles, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a bright spot – averaging 27.0 points per over OKC’s last six games, topping the 30-point plateau in three of them. He led the Thunder in last Saturday’s loss to the Cavs, but was held to a manageable 21 points on 7-for-19 shooting.

Following tonight’s contest, the Cavaliers close out January with three of their final four at home – welcoming the Knicks to town on Monday night, following by a visit from the Greek Freak and Co. on Wednesday. Cleveland closes out the month with a back-to-back – traveling to Detroit next Sunday before returning home to host the Pelicans on Monday.