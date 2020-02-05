Three Keys: Cavaliers at Thunder

Key: Rolling Thunder 1 of 3 The Wine & Gold play their final road contest before the All-Star Break – and the Trade Deadline – here in snowy Oklahoma City, where these two squads meet for the last time this season. After dropping all four games of a recent homestand – and 11 straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse overall – the Cavaliers might actually be looking forward to getting back on the road. One of those recent losses was a Monday night heartbreaker to the Knicks in which they relinquished a 10-point lead with just over five minutes to play, with New York’s Marcus Morris netting 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to hand Cleveland its 11th loss in the last 12 outings. This was supposed to be a step-back season for the perennially competitive Thunder, who traded two superstars over the summer. Instead, Billy Donovan’s squad – firmly entrenched in the Western Conference Playoff picture in the 7th spot, but just 2.5 games out of the top four. The Thunder are heading into the Break on a heater, having won seven of their last eight – including a four-point road win over the Suns last Friday night. OKC took the first meeting between these two back on January 4 at RMFH, scoring at least 30 points in three of four quarters and holding on for the win despite a combined 50 points from the Cavaliers starting backcourt.

Key: Changing of the Guard(s) 2 of 3 Both squads have some heavy hitters in their frontcourt, but guard play will be the key to Wednesday’s showdown in Oklahoma City. In his 15th season out of Wake Forest, Chris Paul is still one of the most dangerous two-way point guards in the Association, and he hasn’t missed a beat since being traded from the Rockets this past summer. He comes into tonight’s contest as the Thunder’s fourth-leading scorer as well as their top man in assists and steals. He’ll also make his 10th career All-Star appearance in about a week-and-a-half. And while Paul gets most of the accolades, the Thunder’s leading scorer is sophomore Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their second-leading scorer, Dennis Schroder, comes off the bench. Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most improved players this season, nearly doubling his rookie scoring average despite losing a little steam as we head towards the break. Schroder, who’s been a thorn in Cleveland’s side dating back to his Atlanta days, is the opposite of losing steam as we get close to the break – having scored at least 21 points in seven straight games heading into tonight. Schroder led OKC with 22 points in the Thunder’s win over the Cavs in early January. Collin Sexton never seems to run out of gas at any point during the season – and he looks to keep his excellent roll going on Wednesday. The Young Bull has notched at least 23 points and four assists in five straight games, the longest such streak since LeBron did so in his final season. On Monday night, the sophomore from Alabama went for 29 points and a season-best seven assists, going 11-of-22 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the line. Sexton led both squads with 30 points the last time these two met. Darius Garland finished with 20 points and a team-high seven assists in that contest and has gotten incrementally better as his rookie season has progressed – having now notched double-figures in 18 of his last 19 outings. He also leads his rookie class, posting 31 games with multiple three-point makes.