Three Keys: Cavaliers at Thunder

The Wine & Gold play their final road contest before the All-Star Break – and the Trade Deadline – here in snowy Oklahoma City, where these two squads meet for the last time this season.
After dropping all four games of a recent homestand – and 11 straight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse overall – the Cavaliers might actually be looking forward to getting back on the road. One of those recent losses was a Monday night heartbreaker to the Knicks in which they relinquished a 10-point lead with just over five minutes to play, with New York’s Marcus Morris netting 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to hand Cleveland its 11th loss in the last 12 outings.
This was supposed to be a step-back season for the perennially competitive Thunder, who traded two superstars over the summer. Instead, Billy Donovan’s squad – firmly entrenched in the Western Conference Playoff picture in the 7th spot, but just 2.5 games out of the top four. The Thunder are heading into the Break on a heater, having won seven of their last eight – including a four-point road win over the Suns last Friday night.
OKC took the first meeting between these two back on January 4 at RMFH, scoring at least 30 points in three of four quarters and holding on for the win despite a combined 50 points from the Cavaliers starting backcourt.
Both squads have some heavy hitters in their frontcourt, but guard play will be the key to Wednesday’s showdown in Oklahoma City.
In his 15th season out of Wake Forest, Chris Paul is still one of the most dangerous two-way point guards in the Association, and he hasn’t missed a beat since being traded from the Rockets this past summer. He comes into tonight’s contest as the Thunder’s fourth-leading scorer as well as their top man in assists and steals. He’ll also make his 10th career All-Star appearance in about a week-and-a-half.
And while Paul gets most of the accolades, the Thunder’s leading scorer is sophomore Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their second-leading scorer, Dennis Schroder, comes off the bench.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the most improved players this season, nearly doubling his rookie scoring average despite losing a little steam as we head towards the break.
Schroder, who’s been a thorn in Cleveland’s side dating back to his Atlanta days, is the opposite of losing steam as we get close to the break – having scored at least 21 points in seven straight games heading into tonight. Schroder led OKC with 22 points in the Thunder’s win over the Cavs in early January.
Collin Sexton never seems to run out of gas at any point during the season – and he looks to keep his excellent roll going on Wednesday. The Young Bull has notched at least 23 points and four assists in five straight games, the longest such streak since LeBron did so in his final season.
On Monday night, the sophomore from Alabama went for 29 points and a season-best seven assists, going 11-of-22 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from deep and 4-of-4 from the line. Sexton led both squads with 30 points the last time these two met.
Darius Garland finished with 20 points and a team-high seven assists in that contest and has gotten incrementally better as his rookie season has progressed – having now notched double-figures in 18 of his last 19 outings. He also leads his rookie class, posting 31 games with multiple three-point makes.
Whether he’s putting up big numbers or not, Thunder big man Steven Adams is a handful.
The seventh-year man from New Zealand, who’s posted 16 double-doubles this season – although none since mid-January. One of his last such outings was the Thunder’s win over Cleveland in January, netting 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
He’s struggled over the past couple weeks, but the rugged center is certainly capable of snapping out at any time. He’s grabbed double-digit boards in five of his last six outings against the Wine & Gold, scoring at least 20 points in three of those contests.
The Cavaliers big men have been playing very well of late – with Kevin Love coming off possibly his best game of the season and looking for his third straight double-double.
On Monday night, Love went for a game-high 33 points, netting 17 of those in the opening quarter – going 12-of-20 from the floor and 4-of-9 from deep, adding a team-best 13 boards. Love went 3-of-5 from long-range in the last meeting against OKC, but had a quiet night overall, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds.
Larry Nance Jr., who got the start in place of Tristan Thompson on Monday, has been outstanding for a couple weeks – tallying his career-best eighth straight game in double-figures.
Nance was injured the last time these teams met, but he’ll be in action on Wednesday and over his solid eight-game stretch, the high-flying scion of the Cavs legend has averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 boards per, shooting 57 percent from the floor and 39 percent from long-distance – doubling-up in four of those contests.