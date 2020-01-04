Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Key: Thunder in the Forecast 1 of 3 On Saturday night, the Cavaliers will try to wash the taste of Thursday’s game out of their mouths – and halt the red-hot Thunder’s winning streak in its tracks. The Wine & Gold looked like they would tip off their four-game homestand with a win – leading by double-digits midway through the fourth quarter, but the Hornets – who nearly rallied past Cleveland late in the first meeting this year – capped their comeback this time around, with Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham drilling big triples in the closing moments to seal the deal. The Thunder are playing some of their best ball of the season right now, rattling off four straight wins and eight of their last nine. (Unfortunately for them, the two top teams in their Division – Denver and Utah – are just as hot.) OKC’s most recent win came on Thursday night in San Antonio – scoring 35 points in the final quarter to earn the victory. The Cavaliers have gone 3-1 in their last four home games, but recent history isn’t on their side in terms of OKC – having dropped both decisions last year and four of the last five, falling by an average of 14.5 points in the losses.

Key: Sophomore Showdown 2 of 3 The Thunder underwent a major facelift this past offseason, sending superstars Paul George to the Clippers and Russell Westbrook to the Rockets. But the players they got in return are starting to pay major dividends – especially the team’s leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In his second season out of Kentucky, Gilgeous-Alexander has nearly doubled his scoring average (10.8ppg – 19.9ppg) and has been even better over the past couple weeks – averaging 26.9 points per over his last eight games, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 48 percent from long-range over that span, with three games of exactly 32 points in the mix. On Saturday night, he’ll lock horns with another high-scoring SEC guard from the 2018 Class in Collin Sexton. The Young Bull – Cleveland’s leading scorer this year – has tallied at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 outings, including a 21-point effort in Thursday’s loss to the Hornets, going 8-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-7 from long-range, canning one more triple in that contest than he had in every game in December combined. Over that 10-game stretch, Sexton is averaging an even 20.0 points per – shooting 49 percent from the floor and 83 percent from the stripe. Sexton got the first start of his NBA career against the Thunder early last November – netting 15 point on 7-of-14 shooting – and registered his first career double-double in the second meeting, finishing with 21 points and 10 boards later that month in OKC.