Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Suns

Setting Suns

The Wine & Gold wrap up the Western Conference portion of their five-game roadie on Saturday night, when they play the second half of a weekend back-to-back, traveling to Phoenix for a showdown against the Suns.

On Friday, the Cavaliers turned in another strong effort, but it wasn’t enough against the star-studded Lakers, who closed the third period on a 12-0 run and turned up the heat early in the fourth, holding Cleveland to just 16 points in the final period. Despite struggling from beyond the arc, LeBron James led everyone with 26 points as both teams evened their records at 3-3.

Playing in front of friends and family for the second straight game, rookie Evan Mobley continued his rapid ascension – leading Cleveland with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting, adding six boards, three assists and a pair of steals. Among rookies this season, Mobley ranks second in rebounding and field goal percentage, third in scoring and has more than twice as many blocks as the next closest competitor.

The Cavs got solid showings from their point guard duo – with Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio netting 18 points apiece and Garland leading both squads with 11 assists. Lauri Markkanen added 17 points despite cooling off considerably after intermission.

The Western Conference Champs have staggered out of the gate this season with a 1-3 mark. After a double-digit win over the Lakers in their second game of the season, the Suns got clobbered by 29 points one week ago in Portland and dropped a frustrating decision to the Kings on Wednesday night – overcoming a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit only to lose on Harrison Barnes’ buzzer-beater.

The well-rested Suns will be playing the second game of a five-game homestand. The Wine & Gold are on the second-to-last game of a five-game trip – closing out the junket on Monday in Charlotte.

Something’s gotta give on Saturday night …