Three Keys: Cavaliers at Suns

Key: Go West, Young Men 1 of 3 After faltering in the back half of their four-game homestand, the Wine & Gold hit the road – a five-game West Coast junket beginning with a Monday night matchup against Devin Booker and the Suns. The Cavaliers have entered the difficult part of their schedule – in terms of travel and level of competition. After getting even with the Timberwolves on Monday, the Cavaliers dropped Wednesday’s meeting with the Clippers and both games in a back-to-back against Milwaukee. Both losses to the Bucks were competitive through the first three quarters, but the Greek Freak and Co. managed to beat Cleveland up on the inside on Friday night and from long-range on Saturday. The Cavs have now dropped five of their last six and, if things were difficult enough, they will be without the services Larry Nance Jr. for the next six weeks after the veteran forward fractured his left ring finger on Saturday night. The Suns, in the middle of a seven-game homestand, are trending in the opposite direction, winners of five of their last six – including an impressive victory over Boston on Sunday. Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton each doubled-up as six Suns notched double-figures. Phoenix won its most recent meeting against Cleveland out West, but the Wine & Gold won the previous eight straight. J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad would love to restart that streak with an upcoming schedule that includes stops in Denver, Portland, L.A. and San Francisco.

Key: Heavy Lifting 2 of 3 With Larry Nance Jr. going down and Kevin Love still not ready for game action, the Cavaliers will rely on Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen upfront on the upcoming roadie. Clint Capela recently overtook Drummond for the league’s rebounding lead, but Cleveland’s starting big man is still at 14.2rpg while averaging a career-best 18.6ppg. Drummond seemed to snap out of a slight offensive funk on Saturday night against the Bucks – leading both teams with 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting and leading Cleveland with 11 boards. Jarrett Allen had easily his worst night from the floor as a Cavalier – going 1-of-4 for two points and seven boards one night after a perfect game from the floor and the stripe. Despite his struggles on Saturday, Allen is still averaging 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting .658 FG in now-11 games with the Wine & Gold. Both bigs will have their work cut out for them against the Suns’ Deandre Ayton. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 Draft has been outstanding all season long, averaging 14.0ppg and 12.7rpg with 15 double-doubles, including Sunday’s 16-point, 11-rebound performance against the Celtics.