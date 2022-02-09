Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Hello, Cleveland!

The Cavaliers play the final home game before the All-Star Break on Wednesday night, welcoming Dejounte Murray and the well-rested Spurs to town looking for the season sweep.

The Wine & Gold’s dream season just got better this week, with the Cavaliers swinging a deal for swingman Caris LeVert, who’ll likely see action in Wednesday’s meeting with San Antonio.

LeVert comes to Cleveland averaging 18.7ppg in 39 starts with the Pacers in his sixth season out of Michigan – having dropped 42 points on the Bulls in his final appearance with Indy last Saturday night. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff hasn’t indicated whether he’ll be in the starting lineup or not on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (33-21) are coming off another thrilling victory in a season that’s had its share – blowing past the Pacers on Sunday night, with Cedi Osman outscoring Indiana on his own in the fourth quarter – exploding for 18 points in the period as he and Kevin Love keyed a 19-0 fourth-quarter run that put the affair on ice. After struggling through the first three periods, Cleveland outscored the Pacers, 37-17, in the fourth.

Playing their fourth straight game without Darius Garland, out with a sore lower back, the Cavs reserves outscored the starters – with Cedi leading the way with 22 points, hitting all four of his triples in the final period.

Love went 3-for-4 from long-range in the fourth quarter, 4-of-8 on the night, chipping in with 19 points and seven boards while Rajon Rondo doubled-up for the first time as a Cavalier – handing out a game-high 12 assists to go with 15 points and a steal and posting a +26 number in his 31 minutes of work.

The Spurs (20-34) snapped a three-game skid last Friday night, blasting the Rockets in their final home game before tipping off an eight-game road stretch that begins tonight in Cleveland and ends on the other end of the All-Star Break against Memphis on the final day of February.

In the Spurs’ 131-106 victory, they went off for 74 points after intermission, getting a game-high 28 points from Keldon Johnson and double-doubles each by Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl.

The Cavs hit the road for the final three games before the Break – traveling for a back-to-back this weekend, taking on the Pacers in Indy on Friday night followed by a meeting with Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Saturday and wrapping up with the Hawks next Tuesday in Atlanta.