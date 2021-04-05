Three Keys: Cavaliers at Spurs

Key: Deep in the Heart of Texas

1 of 3

The road-weary Cavaliers and home-weary – (?) – Spurs both come into Monday night’s meeting in need of a win.

The Cavaliers have played five of their last six on the road – traveling to Miami on Saturday night, where they dropped their 20th straight on South Beach. And they still have tonight’s contest in San Antonio and a Thursday night visit to Oklahoma City on the slate.

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers turned up their defensive intensity after intermission, holding the Heat to 17 points in the third period. But they couldn’t get over the hump after cutting Miami’s double-digit edge to just five late in the third. Miami pulled away late to hand Cleveland, again playing without Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen, its fifth straight loss.

The Spurs are playing the final contest of a nine-game homestand – and it has not gone well, dropping six of those games, including the last two.

On Saturday night, San Antonio allowed as season-high 139 points in an overtime loss to the shorthanded Pacers, the fourth game on the homestand that it’s given up 132 or more points. Seven players from both teams notched double-figures and the Spurs fell into an 8th-place tie with the Grizzlies out West.

The Cavs dropped their earlier meeting against the Spurs this year, but took last year’s matchup here in San Antonio – a 117-109 overtime thriller last December.