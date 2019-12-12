Three Keys: Cavaliers at Spurs

Key: Deep in the Heart of Texas 1 of 3 With their losing streak extended to eight games on Wednesday night at home, it doesn’t get any easier for the Wine & Gold – who tip off another road trip on Thursday night – taking on the surging Spurs in San Antonio. On Wednesday, in a one-game home stopover after road stops in Philly and Boston, the Wine & Gold gave the heavyweight Rockets all they could handle – weathering a withering scoring performance by James Harden, who finished with 55 points. Trailing by 13 points near the end of the third quarter, Cleveland went on a 24-0 run to take a double-digit lead. But Harden and Houston had the last laugh, pulling away late and taking advantage of four Cavs turnovers in the final 2:47 to escape with the win. The Spurs have won two straight for the first time since October – but it hasn’t come easy – overcoming a late eight-point deficit to rally past the Rockets in double-overtime before winning another overtime matchup, this one against the Kings, erasing an eight-point disadvantage with under two minutes to play for the win. Despite the extra-session work, San Antonio comes into the contest well-rested, having last played on Friday night. The Cavaliers have had no such luxury, rolling into south Texas in the wee hours of the morning – and with road stops against the league’s hottest squad (Milwaukee) and the World Champs (Toronto) still on the docket.

Key: Locking Horns 2 of 3 In a season of question marks for John Beilein’s young squad, the one constant has been Tristan Thompson. Healthy for the entire season after struggling with nagging injuries a season ago, Thompson is having arguably his best year as a pro. On Thursday night in Boston, the former Longhorn tallied his team-best 13th double-double of the campaign – finishing with 17 points and 11 boards. He didn’t double-up in Cleveland’s home loss to Houston, but has still done so in five of Cleveland’s last nine outings. He’ll have his work cut out for him on Thursday night against a Spurs team that has always played him tough. In 15 career appearances against San Antonio, the ninth-year man has only recorded a double-double twice and has never scored more than 18 points, including the last three meetings under double-figures. Rudy Gay has been listed as the Spurs starting center in two of the last four games, but odds are that Tristan will face fellow Texas alum LaMarcus Aldridge primarily on Thursday night. After missing the previous two contests with a thigh injury, the seven-time All-Star returned to action against Sacramento – finishing with 19 points and a team-high 13 boards. Aldridge has posted just three double-digit rebounding performances this year, but offensively he’s topped the 20-point mark on six occasions and has scored 30 or more three times.