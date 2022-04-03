Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Sixers

Sweeps Week

On Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, two teams square off hoping to regain momentum heading into the final week of the regular season – with both the Sixers and Cavs looking to build off bounce-back wins the previous day.

The Cavaliers got a huge victory on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, jumping all over the Knicks from the opening tip and blowing the affair open late in the third quarter. With four games to go and heading into today’s action, the Wine & Gold are two games behind the Raptors in the 6th-seed and two games ahead of the Hawks sitting in the 8th-seed.

The Sixers snapped a three-game skid in their Saturday matinee – drilling 21 three-pointers and erupting for 45 points in the third quarter as they blasted the Hornets by 30 points in Philly. The Sixers trail Boston by just a half-game for the 3rd-seed, but are also just two games ahead of the surging Raptors in the 5th slot.

In the Cavaliers win over New York, they looked like their old selves – with seven players notching double-figures.

The Wine & Gold got big performances from their usual suspects – with Darius Garland doubling-up for the third time in four games, leading both teams with 24 points and 13 assists – and newcomer Moses Brown notching his second double-double in as many games, finishing with 16 points and a game-high 13 boards.

Caris LeVert was solid all around, chipping in with 19 points, six boards, six assists and a pair of steals.

Isaac Okoro followed up with 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Kevin Love was outstanding off the bench, finishing with 15 points, five boards, a steal, a block a two more charges-taken.

In the Sixers’ Saturday afternoon win, Joel Embiid led the way with 29 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris pitched in with 23 points as Philly tied a franchise mark with those 21 triples. James Harden led both teams with 13 assists as seven Sixers tallied double-figure scoring.

The Cavaliers hit the road after tonight’s matchup – traveling to Orlando for a Tuesday night meeting with the Magic before a big Friday night showdown with the Nets in Brooklyn to wrap up the road schedule. Cleveland returns home to close out the campaign next Sunday night – welcoming Giannis and the Bucks at the FieldHouse.