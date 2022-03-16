Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Sixers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers tipped off their five-game homestand in style on Monday night with a win over L.A., but it doesn’t get any easier on Wednesday when they welcome Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers to town.
The Wine & Gold (39-29) got back in the win column on Monday night – taking their first overtime contest of the year and sweeping the season series against the Clippers. L.A. overcame a late nine-point deficit, but the Cavaliers dominated in the extra-session behind huge efforts from Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.
The Sixers (41-26) are coming off a loss – falling to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday night in Philadelphia – their second straight at home and third in their last five. Philly still leads its division and sits in the East’s 3rd slot, one game behind Milwaukee.
On Monday night, the Cavaliers bounced back from a rough weekend on the road to take a slugfest against Tyronn Lue’s shorthanded squad – getting Caris LeVert and Lauri Markkanen back and getting a much-needed win with the Raptors right on their heels.
Evan Mobley had a career night, playing his fourth straight game in the middle with Jarrett Allen out with a fractured finger – going off for 30 points on going 13-for-22 from the floor, adding six boards, two steals and a pair of blocks, including a tone-setting swat against Ivaca Zubac early in OT. Over that four-game stretch, the prized rookie is averaging 22.0 points and 9.3 boards per.
Darius Garland overcame a slow start to double-up for the fifth time in his last six games – adding 24 points on 8-of-21 shooting, going 4-of-9 from deep to go with a game-high 13 assists.
Sophomore Isaac Okoro had one of his best offensive outings of the season – chipping in with 20 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor and 11-of-13 from the stripe.
The Sixers got big performances from Joel Embiid, who led everyone with 34 points, James Harden, who nearly notched a triple-double, and Tyrese Maxey in Monday’s matchup with Denver – but not much from anyone else, falling in a 114-110 decision.
The Cavaliers welcome those same Nuggets to town for a Friday night matchup, with the Pistons rolling in on Saturday. The Cavs wrap up the five-game homestand on Monday night when they welcome LeBron and the Lakers to town before getting back on the road for big Thursday night battle in Toronto.
Tonight marks the third of four clashes with Philadelphia this season, with one more head-to-head meeting slated for April 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Sixers have taken each of the first two contests – riding Joel Embiid’s monster 40-point eruption in an early February win and squandering a 21-point first-half lead in a six-point loss in Philly earlier this month.
The Sixers lead the all-time regular season series, 112-106, and the two teams have only squared off once in the postseason, with Philly winning a five-game First Round series back in 1990.
The all-time single-game scoring leader in the series for the Cavs is LeBron James, who went off for 44 points, 11 boards and 11 assists in a 132-130 loss in April 2018. The Sixers all-time leader is Allen Iverson, who scored 54 of Philly’s 107 points in a three-point win over Cleveland at Gund Arena.
Sixers guard Danny Green was a second round pick by the Cavaliers back in 2009 and played the first 40 games of his career with the Wine & Gold.
Cedi Osman and Philly forward Furkan Korkmaz were teammates on the Turkish club Anadolu Efes before their NBA debuts.
It's a matchup against Lamar Stevens' hometown team, as Stevens played his college ball at Penn State and was born in Philadelphia.
Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached James Harden in Houston from 2012-16 when Bickerstaff was a Rockets assistant than interim head coach.