Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Sixers

Philadelphia Freedom

The Cavaliers tipped off their five-game homestand in style on Monday night with a win over L.A., but it doesn’t get any easier on Wednesday when they welcome Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers to town.

The Wine & Gold (39-29) got back in the win column on Monday night – taking their first overtime contest of the year and sweeping the season series against the Clippers. L.A. overcame a late nine-point deficit, but the Cavaliers dominated in the extra-session behind huge efforts from Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

The Sixers (41-26) are coming off a loss – falling to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday night in Philadelphia – their second straight at home and third in their last five. Philly still leads its division and sits in the East’s 3rd slot, one game behind Milwaukee.

On Monday night, the Cavaliers bounced back from a rough weekend on the road to take a slugfest against Tyronn Lue’s shorthanded squad – getting Caris LeVert and Lauri Markkanen back and getting a much-needed win with the Raptors right on their heels.

Evan Mobley had a career night, playing his fourth straight game in the middle with Jarrett Allen out with a fractured finger – going off for 30 points on going 13-for-22 from the floor, adding six boards, two steals and a pair of blocks, including a tone-setting swat against Ivaca Zubac early in OT. Over that four-game stretch, the prized rookie is averaging 22.0 points and 9.3 boards per.

Darius Garland overcame a slow start to double-up for the fifth time in his last six games – adding 24 points on 8-of-21 shooting, going 4-of-9 from deep to go with a game-high 13 assists.

Sophomore Isaac Okoro had one of his best offensive outings of the season – chipping in with 20 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor and 11-of-13 from the stripe.

The Sixers got big performances from Joel Embiid, who led everyone with 34 points, James Harden, who nearly notched a triple-double, and Tyrese Maxey in Monday’s matchup with Denver – but not much from anyone else, falling in a 114-110 decision.

The Cavaliers welcome those same Nuggets to town for a Friday night matchup, with the Pistons rolling in on Saturday. The Cavs wrap up the five-game homestand on Monday night when they welcome LeBron and the Lakers to town before getting back on the road for big Thursday night battle in Toronto.