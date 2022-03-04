Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Sixers

Center City

The Cavaliers will try to get their mojo back when they hit the road, but it won’t be easy – traveling to the City of Brotherly Love for a Friday night matchup against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers.

The Wine & Gold have hit a rough patch straddling All-Star Weekend, having dropped five of their last six on the heels of a four-game win streak. Cleveland’s recent skein began back in mid-February right here in Philadelphia and extended to Wednesday night’s lopsided decision against the Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Sixers have been headed in a different direction, having won four straight and six of seven. Philly hasn’t lost since James Harden has suited up, beating the last three foes by an average of over 20.0 points per.

The Wine & Gold still have the league’s top scoring defense at 103.0ppg, despite giving up an average of 123.0 over their last two losses. On Wednesday night, even with All-Star guard LaMelo Ball limited to just eight minutes of action because of foul trouble, the Hornets shot 51 percent and drilled 17 triples.

The Cavaliers (36-26) got an excellent performance from Darius Garland in his return to the lineup – a season-high 33-point gem, going 13-for-22 from the field on the night, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 18 points and a game-high 11 boards and Lauri Markkanen added 12 points, but that was it for the Cavaliers in double-figures as the two teams split the season series.

The Sixers (38-23) coasted to their fourth straight win overall – and second straight over the Knicks – on Wednesday night, getting big efforts from Embiid (27 points, 12 rebounds), Harden (26 points, nine boards and nine assists) and Tyrese Maxey (25 points).

Cleveland returns home following tonight’s matchup and gears up for a critical week ahead – welcoming the Raptors to town on Sunday night followed by a three-game trip, traveling to face the Pacers on Tuesday followed by a back-to-back next weekend in Miami on Friday night and Chicago on Saturday.