Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Sixers

Brotherly Love

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers continue their pre-All-Star roadie and look to extend their win streak to five games when they travel to Philly, taking on the Sixers for the first time this season.

What those Sixers will look like is still unclear, as the newest members of the squad – James Harden and Paul Millsap – still have to pass their physicals after being part of a blockbuster trade between Philly and Brooklyn that shook up the landscape of the East.

While the Sixers and Nets sort out their new situations, the Wine & Gold have made a seamless transition with their newest addition – with Caris LeVert leading Cleveland over his former squad in a thrilling comeback victory on Friday night in Indy.

With Darius Garland sitting out with a sore lower back, LeVert got the start at point – finishing with a team-high-tying 22 points in the win as Cleveland came back from 21 points down in the first half, shooting 70 percent in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

LeVert – who went 4-for-4 in the fourth on Friday – was one of several heroes the victory, Cleveland’s 13th in its last 16 outings, joining Jarrett Allen, who notched his fourth straight double-double. Over that stretch, the 5th-year man – who went 8-of-12 from the floor in his 22-point, 14-rebound effort – is averaging 20.3 points and 16.8 boards.

The Cavaliers (35-21) capped their comeback with a Rajon Rondo three-pointer with 4:06 to play, part of his stellar effort on the night – netting 10 of his 17 points in the final period.

The heroes of Cleveland’s comeback last Sunday against the Pacers – Kevin Love and Cedi Osman – were big again on Friday night, finishing with 14 points apiece off the bench.

The Sixers (33-22) finished with an Eastern Conference-best 12-3 mark in the month of January, but had dropped three of their first four games in February before bouncing back with a 100-87 win over the Thunder on Friday night in Philly.

Joel Embiid continued his MVP push – finishing with 25 points and 19 boards, his 22nd straight game with at least 25 points, averaging 33.2 points and 11.2 rebounds over that incredible stretch.

Sophomore Tyrese Maxey followed up with 24 points and Tobias Harris doubled-up with 17 points and 11 boards in the win.