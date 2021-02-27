Three Keys: Cavaliers at Sixers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After a four-game homestand, the Wine and Gold wrap up the month of February on the road – traveling to Philadelphia where they’ll look to win their third straight game for the second time this season.
The Wine and Gold came into the week having dropped 10 in a row, but they turned it around with a dramatic win over Atlanta on Tuesday night before outmuscling the Rockets on Wednesday – shooting 51 percent from the floor and drilling 16 triples while dominating the boards, 55-33, and on the break, 21-2.
The Sixers come into tonight’s contest as the East’s top dog – having won 14 of their last 16 games and boasting the best home mark in the Conference at 14-2. Philly’s coming off a double-digit win over the surging Mavericks on Thursday night, with its bench combining for 46 points to boost a starting lineup that lost Tobias Harris to a right knee contusion early in the affair.
After dropping the previous five against Philadelphia, the Cavaliers have won the last two meetings in convincing fashion – including a 24-point blowout at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the third game of the season.
About that 24-point win in Cleveland on December 27 … the Sixers were without a slightly important piece – MVP candidate and three-time All-Star, Joel Embiid.
The fifth-year man from Kansas has been a man on a mission all year long – posting career-highs in scoring, steals, field goal and three-point percentage. The top-scoring big man in the Association, Embiid is the league’s 4th-ranked scorer overall at 29.6ppg.
Embiid struggled from the floor in Thursday’s win over Dallas, going just 5-for-20, but still finished with 23 points, nine boards and a pair of blocks, but is just over one week removed from a 50-point, 17-rebound outburst in a win over Chicago.
The Cavaliers have actually had a modicum of success against Philly’s superstar big man – holding him to 15.3 points and 8.9 boards per in the last four head-to-head matchups.
Jarrett Allen isn’t a bruising big man like Embiid, but he’s been almost as unstoppable since his arrival in Cleveland, especially since moving into the starting lineup.
On Wednesday night, the 22-year-old from Texas notched his sixth straight double-double – tying his career-high in scoring (that he set two games earlier) with 26 points, a game-high 18 boards and four blocks.
In that win over the Rockets, Allen went 10-of-11 from the floor – one game removed from a perfect 11-for-11 performance – continuing to lead the league with a .672 mark.
Over his last four games, the fourth-year man is shooting an eye-popping 81 percent from the field.
Through his first four years in the league, Ben Simmons has been the model of consistency. He posted strong numbers as a rookie out of LSU and has maintained them ever since.
One of the best two-way perimeter players in the league, Simmons is Philly’s third-leading scorer (15.7), second-leading rebounder (8.1) and top assist man (7.9). He’s also the Sixers best defender and will be called upon to lock up any Cavalier not named ‘Jarrett Allen’ on Saturday night.
Simmons isn’t the offensive force that Embiid can be and is certainly no threat from long-range – where he’s attempted just six shots all year – but is completely capable of going off if need be – as he did two weeks ago in a loss to the Jazz, finishing with a season-high 42 points to go with 12 assists and nine boards.
The Cavaliers have also had no trouble getting production out of their lead guard, with Collin Sexton topping the 20-point plateau for the seventh straight occasion on Wednesday night against Houston – finishing with 23 points – 16 after intermission – on 9-for-19 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range.
In eight career meetings against the Sixers, the Young Bull has topped the 20-point mark in half of them – including a 22-point effort in Cleveland’s blowout win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse earlier this season.