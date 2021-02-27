Three Keys: Cavaliers at Sixers

Key: On the Road Again 1 of 3 After a four-game homestand, the Wine and Gold wrap up the month of February on the road – traveling to Philadelphia where they’ll look to win their third straight game for the second time this season. The Wine and Gold came into the week having dropped 10 in a row, but they turned it around with a dramatic win over Atlanta on Tuesday night before outmuscling the Rockets on Wednesday – shooting 51 percent from the floor and drilling 16 triples while dominating the boards, 55-33, and on the break, 21-2. The Sixers come into tonight’s contest as the East’s top dog – having won 14 of their last 16 games and boasting the best home mark in the Conference at 14-2. Philly’s coming off a double-digit win over the surging Mavericks on Thursday night, with its bench combining for 46 points to boost a starting lineup that lost Tobias Harris to a right knee contusion early in the affair. After dropping the previous five against Philadelphia, the Cavaliers have won the last two meetings in convincing fashion – including a 24-point blowout at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the third game of the season.

Key: Large, In Charge 2 of 3 About that 24-point win in Cleveland on December 27 … the Sixers were without a slightly important piece – MVP candidate and three-time All-Star, Joel Embiid. The fifth-year man from Kansas has been a man on a mission all year long – posting career-highs in scoring, steals, field goal and three-point percentage. The top-scoring big man in the Association, Embiid is the league’s 4th-ranked scorer overall at 29.6ppg. Embiid struggled from the floor in Thursday’s win over Dallas, going just 5-for-20, but still finished with 23 points, nine boards and a pair of blocks, but is just over one week removed from a 50-point, 17-rebound outburst in a win over Chicago. The Cavaliers have actually had a modicum of success against Philly’s superstar big man – holding him to 15.3 points and 8.9 boards per in the last four head-to-head matchups. Jarrett Allen isn’t a bruising big man like Embiid, but he’s been almost as unstoppable since his arrival in Cleveland, especially since moving into the starting lineup. On Wednesday night, the 22-year-old from Texas notched his sixth straight double-double – tying his career-high in scoring (that he set two games earlier) with 26 points, a game-high 18 boards and four blocks. In that win over the Rockets, Allen went 10-of-11 from the floor – one game removed from a perfect 11-for-11 performance – continuing to lead the league with a .672 mark. Over his last four games, the fourth-year man is shooting an eye-popping 81 percent from the field.