Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Sixers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
It’s unclear what the young Cavaliers have planned for an encore of Monday’s thriller, but they’ll probably need another big night as Joel Embiid and the heavyweight Sixers roll into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Wednesday night affair.
On Monday night, the Cavs capped their biggest comeback of the year and tied the biggest rally after three quarters in franchise history – erasing Miami’s 19-point lead to start the fourth quarter, holding the Heat to a season-low 12 points in the period, and pulling past them in overtime for the emotional win. The Wine & Gold improved to 3-1 in overtime games this year and handed the Heat their first OT loss after eight straight victories.
After being manhandled by the Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, the Sixers – who currently a half-game behind Boston for the East’s 4th Playoff spot – bounced back with a win at the cozy confines of the Wells Fargo Center (where they’re 27-2 and have won 13 straight), bouncing the Hawks by 17 points behind a mammoth effort from All-Star big man Joel Embiid.
Tonight’s meeting is the fourth and final one of the year, with the Cavaliers – who’ve now won three of four – looking for their first win. And if revenge is the theme of the week, the Wine & Gold have some serious payback due after suffering a 47-point defeat in their last meeting against Brett Brown’s squad.
With Ben Simmons out with a back injury, Sixers center Joel Embiid knows that he’ll have to do some extra heavy-lifting, and that’s exactly what he did in Philly’s Monday night win over Atlanta.
In that contest, Philly’s scoring, rebounding and blocked shots leader finished with a season-high 49 points, going 17-of-24 from the floor and 14-of-15 from the stripe, adding 14 boards, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. It was his 33rd double-double of the season.
The fourth-year man from Kansas’ numbers are down from a year ago, but still good enough to earn his third All-Star bid last week in Chicago. He didn’t play in the Sixers’ home drubbing of the Wine and Gold back on December 7, but he’s already had a pair of strong outings against Cleveland this year, including a 27-point, 16-rebound showing in the Sixers’ one-point win in the first matchup this season.
Embiid’s double-double mark is still 12 behind the man he’ll start off against on Wednesday – Andre Drummond – but the newly-acquired Cavalier could use a breakout night of his own this week.
It’s clear Drummond hasn’t been himself since arriving in Cleveland – averaging 12.8 points and 10.6 boards through his first five contests. He hasn’t been a factor late in games, averaging eight minutes less per contest with the Cavaliers than his previous mark.
Drummond’s been very good in his last four meetings against the Sixers – netting at least 20 points and doubling-up in three of those four contests. The two-time All-Star from UConn would love nothing more than to have another big night to jumpstart his arrival with the Wine and Gold.
Speaking of jumpstarts, rookie Kevin Porter Jr. gave himself and the Cavaliers a serious jolt on Monday night.
The 19-year-old from Seattle came out of the All-Star Break in a funk, netting just five total points in his first two outings. But the lefty 2-guard exploded in the second half against Miami – who scored half of his career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, willing the Wine and Gold to the huge comeback win.
Porter went into the break on a roll – netting double-figures in seven straight contests, averaging 16.1 points per while shooting 52 percent from the floor and an even 50 percent from long-range. In 40 minutes of action on Monday night, Porter went 9-of-18 from the floor, 4-of-7 from deep and 8-of-10 from the line, adding eight boards, three assists and three steals.
On the night, three Cleveland reserves combined for 51 points.
Tristan Thompson, who’s started all three previous meetings against Philly this year, will come off the bench again on Wednesday – and he’s been excellent in that role through five games, averaging 17.0 points and 9.5 boards. But even those numbers don’t fully explain the impact he’s had as Cleveland’s won three of four.
Larry Nance Jr. has had an equally sizeable impact – flipping a switch in mid-January and completely turning his season around. Since January 17, the former Wyoming standout is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.
The frontline’s swiss army knife did a little bit of everything again on Monday night – much of it at the 3 – finishing with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, eight boards, two assists and a pair of steals in 32 minutes of work off the bench.