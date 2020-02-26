Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Sixers

Key: Comeback Kids 1 of 3 It’s unclear what the young Cavaliers have planned for an encore of Monday’s thriller, but they’ll probably need another big night as Joel Embiid and the heavyweight Sixers roll into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a Wednesday night affair. On Monday night, the Cavs capped their biggest comeback of the year and tied the biggest rally after three quarters in franchise history – erasing Miami’s 19-point lead to start the fourth quarter, holding the Heat to a season-low 12 points in the period, and pulling past them in overtime for the emotional win. The Wine & Gold improved to 3-1 in overtime games this year and handed the Heat their first OT loss after eight straight victories. After being manhandled by the Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, the Sixers – who currently a half-game behind Boston for the East’s 4th Playoff spot – bounced back with a win at the cozy confines of the Wells Fargo Center (where they’re 27-2 and have won 13 straight), bouncing the Hawks by 17 points behind a mammoth effort from All-Star big man Joel Embiid. Tonight’s meeting is the fourth and final one of the year, with the Cavaliers – who’ve now won three of four – looking for their first win. And if revenge is the theme of the week, the Wine & Gold have some serious payback due after suffering a 47-point defeat in their last meeting against Brett Brown’s squad.

Key: Middle Management 2 of 3 With Ben Simmons out with a back injury, Sixers center Joel Embiid knows that he’ll have to do some extra heavy-lifting, and that’s exactly what he did in Philly’s Monday night win over Atlanta. In that contest, Philly’s scoring, rebounding and blocked shots leader finished with a season-high 49 points, going 17-of-24 from the floor and 14-of-15 from the stripe, adding 14 boards, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. It was his 33rd double-double of the season. The fourth-year man from Kansas’ numbers are down from a year ago, but still good enough to earn his third All-Star bid last week in Chicago. He didn’t play in the Sixers’ home drubbing of the Wine and Gold back on December 7, but he’s already had a pair of strong outings against Cleveland this year, including a 27-point, 16-rebound showing in the Sixers’ one-point win in the first matchup this season. Embiid’s double-double mark is still 12 behind the man he’ll start off against on Wednesday – Andre Drummond – but the newly-acquired Cavalier could use a breakout night of his own this week. It’s clear Drummond hasn’t been himself since arriving in Cleveland – averaging 12.8 points and 10.6 boards through his first five contests. He hasn’t been a factor late in games, averaging eight minutes less per contest with the Cavaliers than his previous mark. Drummond’s been very good in his last four meetings against the Sixers – netting at least 20 points and doubling-up in three of those four contests. The two-time All-Star from UConn would love nothing more than to have another big night to jumpstart his arrival with the Wine and Gold.