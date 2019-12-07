Three Keys: Cavaliers at Sixers

Key: On the Road Again 1 of 3 The Cavaliers wrapped up their six-game homestand on Friday night with one of their best efforts of the extended stay – albeit in a tough loss to Orlando – and hit the road for five of the next six, including tonight’s matchup with the Sixers. On Friday night, the Cavs fell to the Magic for the second time on the homestand and third time this season. Cleveland’s defense was outstanding, holding Steve Clifford’s squad to 39 percent shooting and causing 17 turnovers, but struggled offensively – especially in fourth quarter, where they tallied just 17 points. A questionable non-call and late turnover sealed the Wine & Gold’s fate in the final minute of regulation, sending them to the 11th loss in their last 12 games. The Sixers – sitting at 15-7, third place in their Division – are coming off a loss to the Wizards, but have been red-hot of late, winning eight of nine before their misstep in Washington. Despite big games from their Big Three, the Sixers couldn’t offset 53 combined points from Bradley Beal and rookie Rui Hachimura. Philly still hasn’t lost a game on its home floor (10-0) – with one of those wins coming against Cleveland in a slugfest in mid-November. The Sixers also got one of their five road wins this season against the Cavaliers, taking a 19-point decision last month.

Key: Visiting Big Ben 2 of 3 There are many impressive aspects to Collin Sexton’s game, but maybe the most vital to the young Cavaliers is his consistency. He plays every night; and you know what you’re going to get out of him every night. On Friday night, the Young Bull extended his double-digit scoring streak to 44 straight contests dating back to late last February – leading Cleveland with 19 points, going 8-of-16 from the floor to go with three boards and a steal. In terms of consistency, Sexton is averaging 18.4 ppg over his last seven games – shooting exactly 50 percent from the floor in four of those contests and 46 percent overall. In his two matchups with Philly, the former Alabama standout has notched 17 and 18 points, respectively – posting one of his better all-around floor games in the first meeting, adding five boards, four assists and a pair of steals to his totals. On Saturday, he’ll square up for much of the night with Ben Simmons, who’ll look to bounce back from a game in which he notched his seventh double-double of the season, but also matched a high-water mark with seven turnovers in the loss to Washington. After posting four straight 20-point games against Cleveland – including a pair of triple-doubles in the mix – Simmons has been relatively quiet in two meetings this season, combining for just 25 points despite shooting 71 percent from the floor.