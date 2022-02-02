Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Rockets

Stars at Night, Big and Bright

As the calendar turns to February, the Wine & Gold get back on the road for a pair – beginning with a Wednesday night showdown against Christian Wood and the Rockets in Houston.

After having their three-game run snapped on Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers returned home to win a slugfest against New Orleans on Monday. Playing without Darius Garland, out with a sore lower back, Cleveland rallied from six back in the fourth, tying the game on Jarrett Allen’s dunk with 1:31 to play and taking the lead for good on Isaac Okoro’s two free throws.

Cedi Osman got the surprise start at the point (in his 300th career game) and responded by handing out a career-best 12 assists while Brandon Goodwin, who signed a two-way deal just over one month ago, led the squad with 21 points off the bench.

At 11-4, the Cavs closed out the month of January with the second-best mark in the East – second only to the Sixers – and was their biggest win total in a single month since November 2017.

On Wednesday night, the Cavs roll into Houston looking for their fifth straight win over a Western Conference foe. And they’ll be taking on a reeling Rockets team that’s dropped four straight, including 11 consecutive home games.

Two of their four recent losses have come at the hands of the Warriors, including Monday night’s decision in which former Cavalier, Kevin Porter Jr. poked the bear – jawing with a slumping Steph Curry, prompting a 21-point fourth-quarter barrage by the two-time MVP.

The Cavaliers travel to Tobacco Road for a Friday night meeting with the high-scoring Hornets before returning home for a Sunday night showdown with the Pacers. Cleveland then hits the road for its final three games before the All-Star Break.