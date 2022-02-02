Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Rockets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
As the calendar turns to February, the Wine & Gold get back on the road for a pair – beginning with a Wednesday night showdown against Christian Wood and the Rockets in Houston.
After having their three-game run snapped on Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers returned home to win a slugfest against New Orleans on Monday. Playing without Darius Garland, out with a sore lower back, Cleveland rallied from six back in the fourth, tying the game on Jarrett Allen’s dunk with 1:31 to play and taking the lead for good on Isaac Okoro’s two free throws.
Cedi Osman got the surprise start at the point (in his 300th career game) and responded by handing out a career-best 12 assists while Brandon Goodwin, who signed a two-way deal just over one month ago, led the squad with 21 points off the bench.
At 11-4, the Cavs closed out the month of January with the second-best mark in the East – second only to the Sixers – and was their biggest win total in a single month since November 2017.
On Wednesday night, the Cavs roll into Houston looking for their fifth straight win over a Western Conference foe. And they’ll be taking on a reeling Rockets team that’s dropped four straight, including 11 consecutive home games.
Two of their four recent losses have come at the hands of the Warriors, including Monday night’s decision in which former Cavalier, Kevin Porter Jr. poked the bear – jawing with a slumping Steph Curry, prompting a 21-point fourth-quarter barrage by the two-time MVP.
The Cavaliers travel to Tobacco Road for a Friday night meeting with the high-scoring Hornets before returning home for a Sunday night showdown with the Pacers. Cleveland then hits the road for its final three games before the All-Star Break.
The Cavaliers took the first head-to-head meeting this season – demolishing the depleted Rockets by 35 points in Cleveland back on December 15. In the win, the Wine &3 Gold scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, simultaneously holding Houston to 39 percent shooting, including a 5-for-29 mark from long-range. Darius Garland led the Cavs with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
The history of this matchup weight heavily in Houston’s favor – especially in Texas, where the Rockets hold a 52-15 edge over the years. Houston has an 87-48 advantage in the series overall, but Cleveland has won each of the last three, all by double-digits.
The all-time single game scoring leader for the Rockets is James Harden, who drilled 10 triples and exploded for 55 points in a Houston victory in 2019. The single game leader for the Cavs is the late, great Mike Mitchell – Cleveland’s All-Star representative the first time the Wine & Gold hosted the midseason classic in 1981 – who exploded for 46 points in a one-point loss in Houston back in 1980.
On the coaching end of connections, J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant with Houston from 2011-15 and was named the interim head coach during the 2015-16 season, leading the Rockets to a 37-34 finish and a postseason berth, falling to Golden State in the First Round. On the other side, Houston’s Player Development Coach is the one John Lucas – who was the Cavs head coach from 2001-03.
On the floor, Rockets swingman Kevin Porter played 50 games with the Wine & Gold after being selected with the final pick of the First Round in 2019. Houston guard David Nwaba played in 51 contests with Cleveland during the 2018-19 season.
Rockets guard Jae’Sean Tate, who’s having a solid sophomore season, was born in Toledo and played four years for Ohio State.