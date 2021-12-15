Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Blast-Off

The Wine & Gold wrap up a three-game homestand and look to run their win streak to five when they welcome the shorthanded Rockets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night.

Like the Cavaliers, the Rockets come into tonight’s contest playing some of their best ball of the season – winning eight of their last 10 games after starting the season with just one victory in their first 17 outings. But they’ll come to town with a shorthanded roster that’s been depleted by the league’s health and safety protocols.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad has been dominant during its four-game run – dropping foes by an average of 18.0 points per over the streak, Cleveland’s third four-game run already this season.

On Monday night, the Cavs dropped Miami by double-digits for the second time this month – blowing the game open midway through the fourth quarter on Kevin Love’s final flurry – scoring all 23 of his points after intermission.

In the win, Isaac Okoro continued stayed hot – finishing with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-distance. The sophomore swingman from Auburn is now averaging 18.0 points per over his last three outings – shooting 68 percent from the floor and an even 50 percent (7-of-14) from long-range.

Jarrett Allen finished with 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting – his 3rd game this year without a single miss – adding eight boards, three helpers and a block while Darius Garland added 16 points, five assists and three steals.

The Rockets are coming off an impressive victory of their own – erasing a 19-point Hawks advantage, netting 44 points in the final quarter of a 132-126 win to snap a two-game mini-slide.

Following tonight’s home contest, the Cavaliers get back on the road for three – traveling to Milwaukee to tip of the trip on Saturday night followed by a Sunday evening stop in Atlanta. Cleveland plays its final game before the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, traveling to Boston for a mid-week showdown with the Celtics.