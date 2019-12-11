Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
After dropping a pair on the road, the Wine & Gold return briefly to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, looking to take advantage of a home stop before heading back out for three more. But it won’t be easy – taking on a Rockets team that likely comes to Cleveland in a bad mood.
The Cavaliers have been struggling over the last month, having now dropped seven straight and 13 of their last 14 – including a lop-sided loss in Boston on Monday night. Cleveland fell behind by double-digits early and fell behind big early in the third quarter – cutting Boston’s 29-point edge in half heading into the final period before the surging Celtics – who still haven’t dropped a home contest – pulled away late.
After dropping a home contest on Monday night, the heavyweight Rockets find themselves in the unusual position of looking up in the standings – with the surprising Mavericks currently reigning the Southwest Division. Houston dropped a nail-biter on Monday night, with Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica canning a 33-foot triple at the buzzer to give the road-weary Kings an impressive upset at the Toyota Center.
The Cavaliers stunned Houston in its last visit to Cleveland, with Collin Sexton, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson all posting big nights. Cleveland could desperately use another collective effort like that on Wednesday night before the next roadie that sends them to San Antonio, Milwaukee and Toronto.
Through the season’s first quarter-turn, there are myriad players having big years. But no one is scoring the basketball like James Harden – who, at an even 38.0ppg, is outscoring his next-closest competitor (Giannis Antetokounmpo) by over seven points per.
If he’s able to extend this mark for the season, Harden – who’s averaged over 30 points and led the league in each of the previous two seasons – would be the highest-scoring player since Wilt Chamberlain averaged 44.8ppg back in 1962-63. So far this year, the Beard has eight games of 40 or more, two games of 50-plus and a 60-point effort on back on November 30 against Atlanta.
The Cavaliers have not been immune to Harden’s blistering offense. Over the last six matchups with Cleveland, Harden is averaging 35.5ppg – topping the 30-point plateau twice and the 40-point mark on three occasions.
Coach John Beilein – like 29 other head coaches – will throw everything he can at Harden, but he’ll likely start out against the Young Bull, Collin Sexton – who had a nice scoring surge of his own the last time these two teams faced off in Cleveland.
In Cleveland’s home win over Houston last year, Collin Sexton notched what was then a career-high 29 points, going 14-of-21 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of assists.
In Monday night’s loss in Boston, Sexton – who struggled with nine points on 4-of-14 shooting – had his double-figure scoring streak snapped at 45 games, including each of the first 22 games of this season.
When trying to slow down the Rockets, it’s truly a case of pick-your-poison between Harden and Russell Westbrook.
After nearly four decades without a player averaging a triple-double over an entire season, Westbrook did so in three straight campaigns. The former MVP’s numbers are down this year, but only because he’s playing next to the most prolific pure scorer of his generation.
Westbrook has posted six triple-doubles already this season and is coming off his highest-scoring performance of the season against Sacramento – going off for 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting.
As with Harden, the Cavaliers will throw everything but the kitchen sink at Westbrook, including rookie Darius Garland. And at certain times during the evening, he’ll even find himself matched up against his former college teammate, Kevin Love.
Dating back to his Western Conference days, Love has always had success against the Rockets. Over his last 20 games vs. Houston, the 12th-year man from UCLA is averaging 21.5 points and 11.8 rebounds – posting 13 double-doubles over that stretch, three of those as a member of the Cavaliers.
Love could really use one of those performances on Wednesday – having failed to notch double-figures in four of his last five games, including a seven-point effort on 3-for-12 shooting in Monday night’s loss in Boston.