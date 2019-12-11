Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Key: Rocket Men 1 of 3 After dropping a pair on the road, the Wine & Gold return briefly to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, looking to take advantage of a home stop before heading back out for three more. But it won’t be easy – taking on a Rockets team that likely comes to Cleveland in a bad mood. The Cavaliers have been struggling over the last month, having now dropped seven straight and 13 of their last 14 – including a lop-sided loss in Boston on Monday night. Cleveland fell behind by double-digits early and fell behind big early in the third quarter – cutting Boston’s 29-point edge in half heading into the final period before the surging Celtics – who still haven’t dropped a home contest – pulled away late. After dropping a home contest on Monday night, the heavyweight Rockets find themselves in the unusual position of looking up in the standings – with the surprising Mavericks currently reigning the Southwest Division. Houston dropped a nail-biter on Monday night, with Sacramento’s Nemanja Bjelica canning a 33-foot triple at the buzzer to give the road-weary Kings an impressive upset at the Toyota Center. The Cavaliers stunned Houston in its last visit to Cleveland, with Collin Sexton, Tristan Thompson and Jordan Clarkson all posting big nights. Cleveland could desperately use another collective effort like that on Wednesday night before the next roadie that sends them to San Antonio, Milwaukee and Toronto.

Key: Fear the Beard 2 of 3 Through the season’s first quarter-turn, there are myriad players having big years. But no one is scoring the basketball like James Harden – who, at an even 38.0ppg, is outscoring his next-closest competitor (Giannis Antetokounmpo) by over seven points per. If he’s able to extend this mark for the season, Harden – who’s averaged over 30 points and led the league in each of the previous two seasons – would be the highest-scoring player since Wilt Chamberlain averaged 44.8ppg back in 1962-63. So far this year, the Beard has eight games of 40 or more, two games of 50-plus and a 60-point effort on back on November 30 against Atlanta. The Cavaliers have not been immune to Harden’s blistering offense. Over the last six matchups with Cleveland, Harden is averaging 35.5ppg – topping the 30-point plateau twice and the 40-point mark on three occasions. Coach John Beilein – like 29 other head coaches – will throw everything he can at Harden, but he’ll likely start out against the Young Bull, Collin Sexton – who had a nice scoring surge of his own the last time these two teams faced off in Cleveland. In Cleveland’s home win over Houston last year, Collin Sexton notched what was then a career-high 29 points, going 14-of-21 from the floor, adding four boards and a pair of assists. In Monday night’s loss in Boston, Sexton – who struggled with nine points on 4-of-14 shooting – had his double-figure scoring streak snapped at 45 games, including each of the first 22 games of this season.