Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Raptors

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
After wrapping up a relatively successful homestand, the Wine & Gold play what might be the two biggest games of the season over the next three days – beginning with a critical Thursday night showdown against the Raptors in Toronto.
Heading into tonight’s action, the Cavaliers (41-31) sit in the Eastern Conference’s 6th-seed – one game ahead of the Raptors (40-32) and one game behind the Bulls (42-30), who they’ll welcome to Cleveland on Saturday night.
The Cavs are coming off a loss in their homestand finale – falling to LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday night. The four-time MVP went off for a 38-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple double as L.A. swept the season series.
Toronto is also coming off a loss – dropping a two-TD decision to the aforementioned Bulls on Monday night in the Windy City. Like the Cavaliers loss, the Raptors were burned by a former friend – with DeMar DeRozan notching 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
In Cleveland’s Monday night defeat, Darius Garland doubled-up for the fourth time in his last five games, leading the Wine & Gold with 29 points and a game-high 17 assists.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with a team-high nine boards and Lamar Stevens added 16 points, going 8-for-12 from the floor in the loss.
In Toronto’s 113-99 loss on Monday night in Chicago, Chris Boucher doubled-up off the bench, but Pascal Siakam was the only Raptor to top the 20-point plateau to snap their impressive road win streak at six.
After tonight’s affair north of the border, the Cavaliers return for another three-game homestand – welcoming the Bulls to town on Saturday, followed by a Monday night visit from the Magic and a Wednesday battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Cleveland closes out the month of March next Thursday night in Atlanta.
The Cavaliers are looking to complete the season sweep on Thursday night, having dropped the Raptors thrice already this season – taking a one-point thriller in Toronto before winning a 45-point blowout in late December and earning an ugly win over Nick Nurse’s shorthanded squad earlier this month at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Overall, the Wine & Gold lead the all-time regular season series, 53-46, and have dominated Toronto in the postseason. In 14 Playoff meetings, the Cavaliers have won 12 of them – including four-game sweeps in both 2017 and 2018.
Both Brevin Knight and Andre Miller hold the all-time assist mark for Cleveland in the series, handing out 17 dimes in 1998 and 2002, respectively. The Raptors top mark belongs to current Cavaliers special advisor to the front office, Jose Calderon, also with 17. Calderon was also on the Cavaliers team that swept Toronto in the 2018 postseason.
The Cavaliers and Raptors share a bond with one of the most well-respected individuals in the Association – Wayne Embry.
The Cavaliers former executive vice president and general manager – and Raptors senior basketball advisor – assembled one of the greatest teams in franchise history from 1986 through 1999. Embry, a Springfield, OH native, was the NBA’s the first African-American team president and chief operating officer – earning the Sporting News Executive of the Year honors in both 1992 and 1998, along with being named Sports Illustrated’s Executive of the Year in 1998.