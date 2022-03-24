Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Raptors

Playoff Push

After wrapping up a relatively successful homestand, the Wine & Gold play what might be the two biggest games of the season over the next three days – beginning with a critical Thursday night showdown against the Raptors in Toronto.

Heading into tonight’s action, the Cavaliers (41-31) sit in the Eastern Conference’s 6th-seed – one game ahead of the Raptors (40-32) and one game behind the Bulls (42-30), who they’ll welcome to Cleveland on Saturday night.

The Cavs are coming off a loss in their homestand finale – falling to LeBron James and the Lakers on Monday night. The four-time MVP went off for a 38-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple double as L.A. swept the season series.

Toronto is also coming off a loss – dropping a two-TD decision to the aforementioned Bulls on Monday night in the Windy City. Like the Cavaliers loss, the Raptors were burned by a former friend – with DeMar DeRozan notching 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

In Cleveland’s Monday night defeat, Darius Garland doubled-up for the fourth time in his last five games, leading the Wine & Gold with 29 points and a game-high 17 assists.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with a team-high nine boards and Lamar Stevens added 16 points, going 8-for-12 from the floor in the loss.

In Toronto’s 113-99 loss on Monday night in Chicago, Chris Boucher doubled-up off the bench, but Pascal Siakam was the only Raptor to top the 20-point plateau to snap their impressive road win streak at six.

After tonight’s affair north of the border, the Cavaliers return for another three-game homestand – welcoming the Bulls to town on Saturday, followed by a Monday night visit from the Magic and a Wednesday battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Cleveland closes out the month of March next Thursday night in Atlanta.