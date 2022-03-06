Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The season is getting shorter, and the games are getting bigger – and tonight the Wine & Gold play their final home contest before a big three-game trip, welcoming in a Raptors team that’s right on their heels in the East.
The Cavaliers looked more like themselves on Friday night in Philly, but the Sixers surged ahead to stay in the fourth quarter to hand Cleveland its third straight defeat, sixth in the last seven. The Raptors have had recent problems of their own, dropping four of their last six, including the last two.
The Cavs (36-27) jumped out to a three-touchdown first quarter lead in Philadelphia – dropping 43 points on the Sixers after a sluggish home effort on Wednesday. But the Sixers chipped away all night, pulling ahead late in the third quarter and holding off Cleveland late.
Darius Garland set a career-high with 19 assists to go with a team-high 26 points.
Isaac Okoro notched 13 of his season-high 22 points in the first quarter and went 7-of-8 from the floor on the night. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman each finished with 20 points and Kevin Love led both teams with 10 boards.
The Raptors (34-29) tip off a six-game road trip on Sunday night, having dropped their previous two home games to the East’s cellar-dwellers, Detroit and Orlando. Seven Magic players finished in double-figures in the Friday night win, offsetting a 34-point, 14-rebound showing from Pascal Siakam.
The Cavaliers have one more meeting remaining with Toronto this year, on March 24 in Toronto. The Raptors are currently two games behind Cleveland for the coveted 6th-seed in the East with 19 games to play.
Following tonight’s contest, the Cavs hit the road for the longest remaining trip of the season – a critical three-gamer with stops in Indiana on Tuesday, Miami on Friday and the Windy City on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers have won the first two games of the season series in vastly different ways. In an early November victory, the Cavs trailed for 47 minutes and 55 seconds before Darius Garland’s two free throws sealed the 102-101 thriller at Scotiabank Arena. In a late December matchup between two shorthanded squads at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland blasted the Raptors by 45 points.
The Wine & Gold lead the all-time regular season series, 52-46, and have dominated Toronto in the postseason. In 14 Playoff meetings, the Cavaliers have won 12 – including four-game ousters in both 2017 and 2018.
The all-time single game scoring mark for the Wine & Gold is held by LeBron James, who exploded for 56 points in a 2005 road loss that turned out to be Paul Silas’ final game as the Cavaliers head coach. Toronto’s all-time mark was set just last year by Gary Trent Jr., who went off for 44 points in a Raptors win last April, going 7-of-9 from deep in the process.
Cavs assistant Antonio Lang played with Toronto briefly during the 1999-2000 season.
Gary Trent Jr. was born in Columbus, Ohio. His father played in eight NBA seasons with four different teams and during his tenure at Ohio University was known as “the Shaq of the MAC.”
The Cavaliers and Raptors share a bond with the legendary Wayne Embry.
The Cavaliers former executive vice president and general manager – and Raptors senior basketball advisor – assembled one of the greatest teams in franchise history from 1986 through 1999. Embry, a Springfield, OH native, was the NBA’s the first African-American team president and chief operating officer – earning the Sporting News Executive of the Year honors in both 1992 and 1998, along with being named Sports Illustrated’s Executive of the Year in 1998.