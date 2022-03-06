Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Sunday Showdown

The season is getting shorter, and the games are getting bigger – and tonight the Wine & Gold play their final home contest before a big three-game trip, welcoming in a Raptors team that’s right on their heels in the East.

The Cavaliers looked more like themselves on Friday night in Philly, but the Sixers surged ahead to stay in the fourth quarter to hand Cleveland its third straight defeat, sixth in the last seven. The Raptors have had recent problems of their own, dropping four of their last six, including the last two.

The Cavs (36-27) jumped out to a three-touchdown first quarter lead in Philadelphia – dropping 43 points on the Sixers after a sluggish home effort on Wednesday. But the Sixers chipped away all night, pulling ahead late in the third quarter and holding off Cleveland late.

Darius Garland set a career-high with 19 assists to go with a team-high 26 points.

Isaac Okoro notched 13 of his season-high 22 points in the first quarter and went 7-of-8 from the floor on the night. Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman each finished with 20 points and Kevin Love led both teams with 10 boards.

The Raptors (34-29) tip off a six-game road trip on Sunday night, having dropped their previous two home games to the East’s cellar-dwellers, Detroit and Orlando. Seven Magic players finished in double-figures in the Friday night win, offsetting a 34-point, 14-rebound showing from Pascal Siakam.

The Cavaliers have one more meeting remaining with Toronto this year, on March 24 in Toronto. The Raptors are currently two games behind Cleveland for the coveted 6th-seed in the East with 19 games to play.

Following tonight’s contest, the Cavs hit the road for the longest remaining trip of the season – a critical three-gamer with stops in Indiana on Tuesday, Miami on Friday and the Windy City on Saturday night.