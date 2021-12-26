Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
On Sunday night, the Cavaliers will try to return to the win column after having their six-game win streak snapped in Boston – welcoming the Raptors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Like the rest of the league – and society in general – the recent COVID resurgence has thrown the Cavaliers into a bit of disarray as teams try to keep it together through the holidays. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Celtics, Cleveland was without starters Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro along with Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, Ed Davis and RJ Nembhard. For their part, the Raptors haven’t played since December 18.
The shorthanded Cavs fell behind by double-figures in the second quarter and trailed by 23 in the third before mounting a nice rally to stay close down the stretch.
Darius Garland was the only Cavalier starter in double-figures – leading Cleveland with 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting, adding six assists and three steals. Ricky Rubio, who joined Garland in the starting lineup, also tallied six assists and three steals, but struggled from the floor in the loss.
Kevin Love was very good again off the bench – chipping in with 18 points and a game-high 12 boards, going 6-for-13 from the floor, adding three assists and a steal.
The Raptors (14-15) have won three of their last four, including a 19-point victory over a depleted Warriors squad eight days ago in Toronto.
Fred VanVleet drilled six triples in the win, leading both teams with 12 assists while Raptors’ impressive rookie Scottie Barnes finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
The Cavaliers close out the calendar year this week – including a pair on the road, traveling to New Orleans for a Tuesday night matchup with the Pelicans followed by their third meeting of the year with the Wizards on Friday in D.C. Cleveland closes out 2021 on Friday night with a New Year’s Eve battle with the Hawks.
Of the Cavaliers 10 victories on the road this year, only two have come by single-figures, and one by a single point: Cleveland’s 102-101 victory in a thriller in which they trailed for 47 minutes and 55 seconds, winning on Darius Garland’s two free throws in the closing moments in the two teams lone meeting this year.
The Wine & Gold lead the all-time regular season series, 51-46, with their November victory snapping a six-game skein north of the border. And, of course, the Cavs have dominated Toronto in the postseason. In 14 Playoff meetings, the Cavaliers have won 12 of them – including four-game sweeps in both 2017 and 2018.
Both Brevin Knight and Andre Miller hold the all-time assist mark for Cleveland in the series, handing out 17 dimes in 1998 and 2002, respectively. The Raptors top mark belongs to Jose Calderon, also with 17. Calderon was on the Cavaliers team that swept Toronto in the 2018 postseason.
The Cavaliers and Raptors share a bond with one of the most well-respected individuals in the Association – Wayne Embry.
The Cavaliers former executive vice president and general manager – and Raptors senior basketball advisor – assembled one of the greatest teams in franchise history from 1986 through 1999. Embry, a Springfield, OH native, was the NBA’s the first African-American team president and chief operating officer – earning the Sporting News Executive of the Year honors in both 1992 and 1998, along with being named Sports Illustrated’s Executive of the Year in 1998.