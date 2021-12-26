Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Raptor Rematch

On Sunday night, the Cavaliers will try to return to the win column after having their six-game win streak snapped in Boston – welcoming the Raptors to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Like the rest of the league – and society in general – the recent COVID resurgence has thrown the Cavaliers into a bit of disarray as teams try to keep it together through the holidays. In Wednesday night’s loss to the Celtics, Cleveland was without starters Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro along with Lamar Stevens, Dylan Windler, Denzel Valentine, Ed Davis and RJ Nembhard. For their part, the Raptors haven’t played since December 18.

The shorthanded Cavs fell behind by double-figures in the second quarter and trailed by 23 in the third before mounting a nice rally to stay close down the stretch.

Darius Garland was the only Cavalier starter in double-figures – leading Cleveland with 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting, adding six assists and three steals. Ricky Rubio, who joined Garland in the starting lineup, also tallied six assists and three steals, but struggled from the floor in the loss.

Kevin Love was very good again off the bench – chipping in with 18 points and a game-high 12 boards, going 6-for-13 from the floor, adding three assists and a steal.

The Raptors (14-15) have won three of their last four, including a 19-point victory over a depleted Warriors squad eight days ago in Toronto.

Fred VanVleet drilled six triples in the win, leading both teams with 12 assists while Raptors’ impressive rookie Scottie Barnes finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

The Cavaliers close out the calendar year this week – including a pair on the road, traveling to New Orleans for a Tuesday night matchup with the Pelicans followed by their third meeting of the year with the Wizards on Friday in D.C. Cleveland closes out 2021 on Friday night with a New Year’s Eve battle with the Hawks.