Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Raptors

North Stars

The secret is out: there’s something brewing in Cleveland. And on Friday night, the Wine & Gold hope they can keep that mojo rolling when they travel north of the border for a matchup with the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

The Cavaliers won their second straight and fifth in their last seven on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dropping Damian Lillard and the Blazers after closing out a brutal early-season road trip. Portland led through the entire first quarter, but after taking the lead early in the second, Cleveland didn’t trail again – holding off a Blazers rally for the three-point win.

The shorthanded Cavaliers – playing without Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – were led again by big man Jarrett Allen, who led Cleveland with 24 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor to go with a game-high 17 rebounds, adding four assists, a steal and a block.

Collin Sexton followed up with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Darius Garland added 19 points and a game-high 10 assists, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Overall, Cleveland was an even 15-of-30 from three-point range – with nearly half of those coming from reserves, Dylan Windler and Cedi Osman, who combined to go 7-of-10 from deep.

The Raptors come into Friday’s contest even hotter – riding a five-game win streak, including three-straight on a recent road trip.

On Wednesday night, Toronto avenged an opening night loss to Washington – taking the 109-100 win behind 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting by Fred VanVleet. OG Anunoby, the Raptors leading scorer on the season, added 21 points in the win as Nick Nurse’s squad handed the surprising Wizards consecutive losses for the first time this season.

The Raptors dropped the Pacers twice during their five-game run and dropped the Knicks – Cleveland’s Sunday night opponent – at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Cleveland takes on New York for the first time this season on Sunday night before returning home for a four-game homestand – beginning with a visit from Wednesday night visit by the Wizards, followed by Friday night matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons before wrapping up with a pair against the Celtics.