Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Raptors

The secret is out: there’s something brewing in Cleveland. And on Friday night, the Wine & Gold hope they can keep that mojo rolling when they travel north of the border for a matchup with the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
The Cavaliers won their second straight and fifth in their last seven on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dropping Damian Lillard and the Blazers after closing out a brutal early-season road trip. Portland led through the entire first quarter, but after taking the lead early in the second, Cleveland didn’t trail again – holding off a Blazers rally for the three-point win.
The shorthanded Cavaliers – playing without Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love – were led again by big man Jarrett Allen, who led Cleveland with 24 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor to go with a game-high 17 rebounds, adding four assists, a steal and a block.
Collin Sexton followed up with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Darius Garland added 19 points and a game-high 10 assists, going 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Overall, Cleveland was an even 15-of-30 from three-point range – with nearly half of those coming from reserves, Dylan Windler and Cedi Osman, who combined to go 7-of-10 from deep.
The Raptors come into Friday’s contest even hotter – riding a five-game win streak, including three-straight on a recent road trip.
On Wednesday night, Toronto avenged an opening night loss to Washington – taking the 109-100 win behind 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting by Fred VanVleet. OG Anunoby, the Raptors leading scorer on the season, added 21 points in the win as Nick Nurse’s squad handed the surprising Wizards consecutive losses for the first time this season.
The Raptors dropped the Pacers twice during their five-game run and dropped the Knicks – Cleveland’s Sunday night opponent – at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
Cleveland takes on New York for the first time this season on Sunday night before returning home for a four-game homestand – beginning with a visit from Wednesday night visit by the Wizards, followed by Friday night matchup with Cade Cunningham and the Pistons before wrapping up with a pair against the Celtics.
The regular season record between these two clubs is rather tight – with the Wine & Gold holding a 50-46 all-time mark against their neighbors to the north. But the Cavaliers have struggled in the Raptors gym of late – having dropped six straight in Toronto, including a 19-point loss last season - even though that game was played in Tampa. Cleveland’s last regular season win in Canada came in January 2016.
The postseason, of course, is a different story. In 14 Playoff meetings, the Cavaliers have won 12 of them – including four-game sweeps in both 2017 and 2018.
Both Brevin Knight and Andre Miller hold the all-time assist mark for Cleveland in the series, handing out 17 assists in 1998 and 2002, respectively. The Raptors top mark belongs to Jose Calderon, also with 17. Calderon was on the Cavaliers team that swept Toronto in the 2018 postseason.
It would be hard to find a more revered executive – around the league and in Cleveland – than Wayne Embry.
The Cavaliers former executive vice president and general manager assembled one of the greatest teams in franchise history from 1986 through 1999. Embry, a Springfield, OH native, was the NBA’s the first African American team president and chief operating officer – earning the Sporting News Executive of the Year honors in both 1992 and 1998, along with being named Sports Illustrated’s Executive of the Year in 1998.