Three Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors

Key: Sunshine Statement 1 of 3 On Monday night in Tampa, the Cavaliers close out their final road trip of the season – taking on the Raptors for the final time. From here, the Wine & Gold play eight of their final 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland dropped its second straight, and fifth in the last six, on Sunday night in D.C., falling to the red-hot Wizards in the first of three meetings to end the season. It was a back-and-forth affair all night and the Cavaliers had a chance to snap Washington’s win streak at seven – tying the game at 108-apiece with 2:45 to play. But the scorching Wizards closed the game on an 11-2 run to pull away late. The Raptors, trying to make a late push to nab one of the East’s final Play-In spots, had their four-game win streak snapped on Saturday afternoon – falling to a team that’s hotter than both them and the Wizards, falling to the Knicks in a one-sided meeting at Madison Square Garden. At 25-35, the Raptors are currently tied with Chicago, two full games behind Washington for the 10th spot. Tonight’s contest also wraps up the season series against Toronto – with the Wine & Gold notching a blowout win in late March at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the first contest and the Raptors reappearing on April 10 to return the favor in record-setting fashion.

Key: Sophomore Surge 2 of 3 Right now, there’s no Cavalier any hotter than Darius Garland – who continued his impressive late-season push as a sophomore. With Collin Sexton on the shelf with a concussion suffered on Friday night in Charlotte, Garland had to up his offensive game on Sunday night in D.C., and he did exactly that – leading Cleveland with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 6-for-6 from the stripe, leading Cleveland with nine assists. With Sunday’s showing, Garland has now topped the 20-point mark in eight of his last 10 outings, with a career-high 37-point effort against San Antonio in the mix. Over that span, last year’s No. 5 overall pick is shooting 50 percent from the floor (90-of-180) and 45 percent (32-of-71) from beyond the arc – averaging 7.3 assists per. Garland has also been solid in two games against Toronto this year – averaging 17.0 points and 7.0 assists, shooting 44 percent from the floor and 50 percent (4-of-8) from deep. For much of Monday night, Garland will lock horns with Fred VanVleet, who himself is coming off a 27-point outing in Saturday’s road loss to the Knicks. In that contest, the former Wichita State standout went 10-of-20 from the floor and led both squads with 11 assists. VanVleet didn’t play in Toronto’s win in Cleveland earlier this month, but notched 23 points in the Raptors’ one-sided loss in late March despite struggling from the floor most of the night.