Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Key: Homecoming Kings 1 of 3 The Cavaliers endured one of their toughest road stretches of the season, rattling off two straight blowout wins and returning home for a weekend back-to-back beginning with a Saturday night tussle with Toronto. The Wine & Gold have to come home feeling pretty good about themselves, bouncing back from a five-game skein with impressive road wins over the Spurs and Thunder by an average of almost 26 points per. The young Thunder stuck with Cleveland in a wild first half on Thursday night before succumbing in the second stanza. The Cavs shot 52 percent from the floor, canned 13 triples and handed out a season-high 35 assists in the win. The Raptors come into Saturday’s contest having struggled mightily in the season’s second half, having dropped 15 of their last 18 games – including a Thursday night defeat to the Bulls, spoiling a career-high 38-point, 19-rebound performance by fourth-year center Chris Boucher. The Cavaliers took the only meeting between these two teams earlier this season – running out to a 22-point lead before allowing the Raptors back into it late. But injuries and illness have forced both teams to look much different than they did in that contest less than three weeks ago.

Key: Sexton Appeal 2 of 3 One constant for the Cavaliers over the past three seasons is the Young Bull. Rarely has a nickname been so fitting as the one Collin Sexton’s earned over his short career – a relentless, downhill offensive machine. Sexton went for at least 20 points in the previous four meetings against the Raptors, and he exploded for 36 in the last contest – going 13-for-24 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from deep in the March 21 victory. With 21 games remaining, the former Alabama standout has tied his career mark with 34 games of 20-plus this season, and has now topped that mark in 20 of his last 23 outings. One of those was Thursday night’s win, leading both teams with 27 points, going 9-for-17 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the stripe, adding four assists and three helpers. In his 100th career game the previous night, Darius Garland went off for a career-best 37 points and was solid again on Thursday in OKC – finishing with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, adding five assists and three boards. If Kyle Lowry is unable to go on Saturday night, both Cavs starters will get look at Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn, who’s been improving as the season progressed and especially good over the past week. The 29th overall pick this past season out of San Diego State, Flynn notched double-figures in three straight games before struggling in his first career start on Thursday. Over that three-game stretch, he averaged 14.3 points and 6.3 assists, shooting 42 percent from deep.