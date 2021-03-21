Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Key: Sunday Night Showdown 1 of 3 On Sunday night, the Cavaliers welcome the Raptors to town, hoping to extend Toronto’s East-leading losing streak to eight games. On Friday night, one game after snapping a four-game skein of their own, the Wine & Gold couldn’t overcome a slow start against San Antonio, trailing by 22 points in the second half before mounting a furious rally that got them to within four in the final minute. Cleveland scored 44 points in that final period, getting a major spark off the bench from reserves Lamar Stevens and Brodric Thomas. Like the Cavaliers, the Raptors have been battling the injury bug all season long, but they’ve recently returned to full strength as they gear up for the stretch run. Only the Rockets, who’ve now dropped 19 straight, have a longer losing streak than Toronto’s – which fell for the seventh straight occasion on Friday, dropping a three-point decision to the Jazz in Tampa. The Cavs – playing the third game of a four-game homestand – fell in all three head-to-head matchups against Toronto last year and have dropped six of the last seven to their neighbors to the North.

Key: Forward March 2 of 3 After winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player award two years ago and his first career All-Star appearance last season, Pascal Siakam’s ascension is one of the league’s great success stories. The fifth-year man from New Mexico State isn’t having quite the year he had in 2018-19, but he still comes in leading the Raptors in scoring and rebounding and is third in steals, blocks and assists. Basically, Siakam does a little bit of everything for Toronto. On Wednesday night, Siakam played his first game in over a month and struggled in a loss to Detroit. But he was back to his old tricks on Friday night against Utah, leading Toronto with 27 points to go with nine assists and five boards and a steal. Siakam has tallied double-figures in eight of his last nine meetings with the Wine & Gold – including a 33-point outburst last season, going 5-of-8 from deep in a Raptors win. Both Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen will tangle with Siakam on Sunday night. After doubling-up with 18 points and 10 boards in Wednesday’s win over Boston, Nance struggled against San Antonio – finishing with seven points and four boards, although he did pace Cleveland with three steals. Allen doubled-up for the first time in over two weeks on Friday night – finishing with 15 points and 11 boards, going 6-of-8 from the floor and adding a pair of blocks.