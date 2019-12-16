Three Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors

Key: Take Off to the Great White North 1 of 3 On Monday night, the Cavaliers wrap up a tough road stretch that’s seen them play five of their last six away from home – traveling to Toronto to take on the reigning World Champs. The Wine & Gold are coming off a rough night in Milwaukee – with the Bucks extending their win streak to 18 games and taking their third straight decision over Cleveland this year. The Cavs hung tough early and took a brief lead early in the second quarter before being steamrolled by the Bucks before halftime. The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton combined for 53 points and Milwaukee dominated Cleveland on the break in the win. After running off seven straight wins, the Raptors have struggled of late – dropping three of four before topping the Nets at home on Saturday night. With the win, the Raptors extended their home win streak against teams in their division to 34 games, a run that extends back to early November 2015. Tonight’s matchup is the first of the season between these two teams, with the Cavaliers returning for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Toronto took three of four against the Cavs last year, with Cleveland blowing the Raptors out by 25 points at home in the final meeting of the year.

Key: Home Improvements 2 of 3 It’s actually possible – although unlikely – that Pascal Siakam could be named the league’s Most Improved Player for the second straight year. After making a big leap from his second to his third season, the former New Mexico State standout has made another big jump this year. With Kawhi Leonard making the move to L.A., Siakam is now the main offensive threat for the Raptors – leading Nick Nurse’s squad in both scoring (24.7ppg) and rebounding (8.3rpg) this year. This season, Siakam – who worked his way from the D-League to a probable All-Star bid – has scored in double-figures in every game, posting eight 30-point performances and a 41-point outburst back in early-November against the Pelicans. He led both teams with 30 points in Toronto’s recent win over Brooklyn, going 3-of-5 from long-range to go with 10 boards, three steals and three blocks. Kevin Love – coming off his third straight double-double – will matchup with Siakam on Monday night. On Saturday night in Milwaukee, Love finished with 12 points and a team-high 10 boards. In his previous game, the former UCLA Bruin went off for a season-high 30 points, drilling the game-tying triple in Cleveland’s road win over the Spurs. Over that three-game stretch, Love is averaging 19.7 points and 12.7 boards per, shooting 43 percent from long-range over that span. Love was right on schedule in two meetings against Toronto last year – averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 boards.