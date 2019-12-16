Three Keys: Cavaliers at Raptors

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
On Monday night, the Cavaliers wrap up a tough road stretch that’s seen them play five of their last six away from home – traveling to Toronto to take on the reigning World Champs.
The Wine & Gold are coming off a rough night in Milwaukee – with the Bucks extending their win streak to 18 games and taking their third straight decision over Cleveland this year. The Cavs hung tough early and took a brief lead early in the second quarter before being steamrolled by the Bucks before halftime. The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton combined for 53 points and Milwaukee dominated Cleveland on the break in the win.
After running off seven straight wins, the Raptors have struggled of late – dropping three of four before topping the Nets at home on Saturday night. With the win, the Raptors extended their home win streak against teams in their division to 34 games, a run that extends back to early November 2015.
Tonight’s matchup is the first of the season between these two teams, with the Cavaliers returning for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Toronto took three of four against the Cavs last year, with Cleveland blowing the Raptors out by 25 points at home in the final meeting of the year.
It’s actually possible – although unlikely – that Pascal Siakam could be named the league’s Most Improved Player for the second straight year. After making a big leap from his second to his third season, the former New Mexico State standout has made another big jump this year.
With Kawhi Leonard making the move to L.A., Siakam is now the main offensive threat for the Raptors – leading Nick Nurse’s squad in both scoring (24.7ppg) and rebounding (8.3rpg) this year.
This season, Siakam – who worked his way from the D-League to a probable All-Star bid – has scored in double-figures in every game, posting eight 30-point performances and a 41-point outburst back in early-November against the Pelicans. He led both teams with 30 points in Toronto’s recent win over Brooklyn, going 3-of-5 from long-range to go with 10 boards, three steals and three blocks.
Kevin Love – coming off his third straight double-double – will matchup with Siakam on Monday night.
On Saturday night in Milwaukee, Love finished with 12 points and a team-high 10 boards. In his previous game, the former UCLA Bruin went off for a season-high 30 points, drilling the game-tying triple in Cleveland’s road win over the Spurs. Over that three-game stretch, Love is averaging 19.7 points and 12.7 boards per, shooting 43 percent from long-range over that span.
Love was right on schedule in two meetings against Toronto last year – averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 boards.
Pascal Siakam has made big jumps in his offensive production over the past couple years, but he’s not the only Raptor to do so.
In his fifth season out of UCLA, Norman Powell has made big improvements this season and he comes into tonight’s contest as the Raptors fourth-leading scorer. In his fourth year out of Wichita State, Powell’s backcourt mate, Fred VanVleet – who’s listed as doubtful for Monday with a knee contusion – has also improved his scoring average by 7.0 points this year.
In Saturday night’s win over Brooklyn, Powell finished with 25 points – going 10-of-15 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Powell has been hot with VanVleet on the shelf, netting at least 20 points in three of his last six games and posting a 33-point effort late last month against Orlando.
The Wine & Gold’s young backcourt has struggled with consistency this season.
Darius Garland has notched double-figure scoring in three of his last six games and has tallied five assists in each of the last two.
Collin Sexton failed to score in double-figures for just the second time this season against Milwaukee on Saturday night, but he’s still been Cleveland’s most effective offensive weapon this year, averaging a team-best 17.4ppg.
The Young Bull had a huge night the last time these two teams squared off – going for a game-high 28 points on 10-for-18 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the stripe in the March 11 blowout win in Cleveland.