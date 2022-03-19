Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Grand Central

What the Wine & Gold will do to follow Friday night’s act is anyone’s guess, but it’s already been a wild homestand on the corner of Huron and Ontario – and Saddiq Bey and Pistons come to town for a Saturday night showdown as the five-gamer rolls on.

After not playing an overtime contest all season long, Cleveland (40-30) has now won two against Western Conference heavyweights in the past five days – including Friday night’s thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, storming back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter and overcoming Nikola Jokic and Co. in the extra-session.

Detroit (19-51) is coming off a win of its own – albeit against the cellar-dwelling Magic – riding Saddiq Bey’s career-high 51-point eruption to the Thursday night victory. The Pistons – who snapped a four-game skein with the win in Orlando – look to take the season series when they roll into Cleveland tonight.

The Cavaliers climbed uphill from the second quarter on, finally tying the game on Lauri Markkanen’s fourth-quarter triple. The game was knotted at 106 after four bare-knuckle quarters before Cleveland closed out Denver with a 10-2 run in overtime. The victory sealed the season series against Denver as the Cavs improved to 17-5 over their last 22 home outings.

Markkanen finished with a season-high 31 points, going 6-of-12 from beyond the arc to go with 10 boards, three assists and four steals.

Evan Mobley – who’ll face Cade Cunningham for the fourth and final time this season on Saturday – doubled-up with 27 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and pair of swats. The 20-year-old phenom scored nine of Cleveland’s 12 points in overtime – going 4-of-5 from the floor in the extra-session.

Darius Garland notched his sixth double-double of the month, finishing with 25 points and a game-high 14 assists while committing just two turnovers in 45 minutes of action.

Kevin Love, the winner of Friday night’s Junkyard Dog chain, added 12 points and nine boards off the bench – canning four triples overall, including a pair during the Wine and Gold’s big fourth-quarter push.

The Pistons had dropped four straight before Saddiq Bey’s outburst in the Magic kingdom, going 17-for-27 from the floor, drilling a franchise-record 10 triples, adding nine boards, four assists and three steals.

Marvin Bagley III continued his solid play since being traded from Sacramento – doubling-up with 20 points and 10 boards – and Isaiah Stewart notched a double-double of his own in the win.

The Cavaliers close out the homestand on Monday night when they welcome LeBron and the Lakers to town before hitting the road for a huge Thursday night contest against the Raptors in Toronto. Cleveland then closes out the month of March with three of four at home.