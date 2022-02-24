Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pistons

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
On Thursday night, after hosting the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game, the Wine and Gold get back to work – traveling to the Motor City for a Divisional matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.
With just 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Cavaliers (35-23) are looking to make a final Playoff push as they sit 2.5 games out of the top spot in the East. Cleveland went into the All-Star Break having dropped two straight on the heels of a four-game win streak.
After topping the Cavs on January 30, the Pistons dropped their next eight before snapping their skid against Boston just before the Break.
The Cavaliers could be shorthanded in the backcourt in Thursday’s return to action, but there’s also the chance that Lauri Markkanen could rejoin the squad’s frontline after missing 11 games with a right ankle sprain.
In Cleveland’s last game before All-Star Weekend, an eight-point defeat in Atlanta, the Cavaliers shot the ball well, but the Hawks were just a little bit better – with Trae Young leading everyone with 41 points.
Darius Garland led the Cavs with 30 points and eight assists in the loss and Evan Mobley doubled-up with 22 points and 10 boards – his 13th of the season.
Kevin Love came off the bench to finish with 21 points and seven boards in the loss.
Detroit cooled off the red-hot Celtics in their final game before the Break, with three Pistons starters – Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant – netting at least 20 points in the win. The Pistons welcome the Celtics to town following tonight’s meeting with the Wine and Gold.
After tonight’s road contest, things get cozy for the Cavaliers – who play 12 of their next 17 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including a pair to close out the month, welcoming the Wizards to town on Saturday night followed by a Monday visit from Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.
These two have split the season series so far – with the Wine and Gold holding Detroit to just 78 points, including just 11 in the third quarter, in a 20-point home victory in early November, with Darius Garland leading the way with 21 points. The Pistons handed Cleveland a 115-105 loss in Motown back in late January, with Saddiq Bey leading everyone with 31 points and Cade Cunningham notching his second career triple-double.
Over the years, these two have squared off in 226 regular season occasions and in 21 playoff meetings. In the regular season, the Pistons hold a 131-96 all-time edge, although the Cavs have won five of the last seven. In the Playoffs, the record slants heavily towards Cleveland – winning the final four games of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals and sweeping Detroit in both 2009 and 2016, a string of 12 straight postseason wins.
The all-time single-game rebound leader for Detroit is Dennis Rodman – who was in Cleveland last weekend as part of the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players celebration – and who snagged 26 boards in a 17-point Pistons win in 1992 – offsetting a 24-point, 11-rebound game for Brad Daugherty. The Wine and Gold’s single-game rebound leader is “Sweets” himself – Jim Chones – who grabbed 21 in a 1977 loss at the Coliseum.
A couple of players in tonight’s contest share a college lineage – Jarrett Allen and Corey Joseph (Texas) along with Dean Wade and Rodney McGruder (Kansas State).
Rajon Rondo and Kelly Olynyk were also teammates with the Boston Celtics.
Cavaliers assistant coach Sidney Lowe did a pair of stints on Detroit’s bench – under Flip Saunders in 2005-06 and again on Dwane Casey’s staff from 2018-2020. Lowe, who was an assistant with the Cavs back from 1994-99 on Mike Fratello’s staff, also played in six games for the Pistons during his sophomore season after helping NC State win the 1983 NCAA National Championship.