Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pistons

Detroit, Rock City

On Thursday night, after hosting the 71st annual NBA All-Star Game, the Wine and Gold get back to work – traveling to the Motor City for a Divisional matchup against Cade Cunningham and the Pistons.

With just 24 games remaining in the regular season, the Cavaliers (35-23) are looking to make a final Playoff push as they sit 2.5 games out of the top spot in the East. Cleveland went into the All-Star Break having dropped two straight on the heels of a four-game win streak.

After topping the Cavs on January 30, the Pistons dropped their next eight before snapping their skid against Boston just before the Break.

The Cavaliers could be shorthanded in the backcourt in Thursday’s return to action, but there’s also the chance that Lauri Markkanen could rejoin the squad’s frontline after missing 11 games with a right ankle sprain.

In Cleveland’s last game before All-Star Weekend, an eight-point defeat in Atlanta, the Cavaliers shot the ball well, but the Hawks were just a little bit better – with Trae Young leading everyone with 41 points.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 30 points and eight assists in the loss and Evan Mobley doubled-up with 22 points and 10 boards – his 13th of the season.

Kevin Love came off the bench to finish with 21 points and seven boards in the loss.

Detroit cooled off the red-hot Celtics in their final game before the Break, with three Pistons starters – Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant – netting at least 20 points in the win. The Pistons welcome the Celtics to town following tonight’s meeting with the Wine and Gold.

After tonight’s road contest, things get cozy for the Cavaliers – who play 12 of their next 17 games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including a pair to close out the month, welcoming the Wizards to town on Saturday night followed by a Monday visit from Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.