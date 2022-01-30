Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pistons

Detroit, Rock City

After a nice three-day break, the Cavaliers get right back after it – traveling to the Motor City for a Sunday night matchup with the Pistons in the first half of a back-to-back to close the month of January.

The Wine & Gold regained their footing on a West Coast trip earlier this month and have been red hot ever since – winning three straight and eight of their last nine, including a one-sided victory over the World Champs on Wednesday night.

The Cavs – currently sitting in a tie for the 3rd spot in the Eastern Conference Playoff race – improved to 10-2 over their last dozen games with the win and are 10-3 in the month of January, wrapping up a perfect three-game homestand.

In their second straight win over Milwaukee, Cleveland’s bench outscored the Bucks second unit, 57-15, with Kevin Love and Cedi Osman combining for 48 of those points. Both keyed a second-quarter surge that put the Cavs in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.

The Pistons have been going in the opposite direction, having dropped their last four and six of their last seven.

Detroit fell on Friday night in Orlando – shooting 37 percent from the floor and dropping a 19-point decision to the 10-win Magic. Only two Pistons starters notched double-figures, with reserve Trey Lyles leading Dwane Casey’s squad with 18 points.

Top overall pick Cade Cunningham struggled against Orlando, finishing with eight points on 3-of-17 shooting one game after exploding for a career-best 34 points against the Nuggets.

The Cavaliers look to close out the month strong when they return home to face the Pelicans on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland then plays five of its next seven on the road before the All-Star Break – including a pair next week, traveling to Houston for their final Western Conference road contest on Wednesday before heading to Charlotte on Friday night.