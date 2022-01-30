Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pistons

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After a nice three-day break, the Cavaliers get right back after it – traveling to the Motor City for a Sunday night matchup with the Pistons in the first half of a back-to-back to close the month of January.
The Wine & Gold regained their footing on a West Coast trip earlier this month and have been red hot ever since – winning three straight and eight of their last nine, including a one-sided victory over the World Champs on Wednesday night.
The Cavs – currently sitting in a tie for the 3rd spot in the Eastern Conference Playoff race – improved to 10-2 over their last dozen games with the win and are 10-3 in the month of January, wrapping up a perfect three-game homestand.
In their second straight win over Milwaukee, Cleveland’s bench outscored the Bucks second unit, 57-15, with Kevin Love and Cedi Osman combining for 48 of those points. Both keyed a second-quarter surge that put the Cavs in the driver’s seat the rest of the way.
The Pistons have been going in the opposite direction, having dropped their last four and six of their last seven.
Detroit fell on Friday night in Orlando – shooting 37 percent from the floor and dropping a 19-point decision to the 10-win Magic. Only two Pistons starters notched double-figures, with reserve Trey Lyles leading Dwane Casey’s squad with 18 points.
Top overall pick Cade Cunningham struggled against Orlando, finishing with eight points on 3-of-17 shooting one game after exploding for a career-best 34 points against the Nuggets.
The Cavaliers look to close out the month strong when they return home to face the Pelicans on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland then plays five of its next seven on the road before the All-Star Break – including a pair next week, traveling to Houston for their final Western Conference road contest on Wednesday before heading to Charlotte on Friday night.
The Cavs took the first meeting of the season between these two back on November 12 – holding Detroit to 11 points in the third period and cruising to the 98-78 win despite having just lost Collin Sexton for the season and being without both Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen. Darius Garland led everyone with 21 points.
In terms of history, these two have plenty of it – facing off on 226 regular season occasions and in 21 playoff meetings. In the regular season, the Pistons hold a 130-96 all-time edge, although the Cavs have won five of the last six. In the Playoffs, the record slants heavily towards Cleveland – holding a 15-6 advantage. The Cavs won the final four games of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals and swept Detroit in both 2009 and 2016, stringing 12 straight postseason wins together.
The all-time single-game assist leader for the Pistons is Isaiah Thomas, who finished with 16 points and 18 helpers but was outdueled by Mark Price, who finished with 18 points and 17 dimes in a 100-97 Cavs win in 1990. Hot Rod Williams led both teams with 33 points. Lenny Wilkens handed out a single-game best 18 assists in to go with 24 points in an overtime loss in 1973. Austin Carr led Cleveland with 27 points.
A few players in tonight’s matchup share a college lineage, namely Kevin Pangos and Kelly Olynyk (Gonzaga), Jarrett Allen and Corey Joseph (Texas) as well as Dean Wade and Rodney McGruder (Kansas State).
Cavaliers assistant coach Sidney Lowe did a pair of stints on Detroit’s bench – under Flip Saunders in 2005-06 and again on Dwane Casey’s staff from 2018-2020.
Lowe, who was an assistant with the Cavs back from 1994-99 on Mike Fratello’s staff, also played in six games for the Pistons during his sophomore season after helping NC State win the 1983 NCAA National Championship.